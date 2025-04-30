On the market for offers in excess of £600,000 with EweMove, this detached property has undergone a comprehensive internal and external renovation over the past six years, completed to an exceptionally high standard.
Situated in the heart of leafy Ashbrooke and set on a quiet lane among similarly attractive homes, it occupies an elevated position with uninterrupted views of Backhouse Park and a large, private south-facing rear garden.
The property features premium fixtures and finishes throughout, including Romo wallpaper, Karndean flooring, and anthracite-framed double glazing, while the adaptable layout offers three bedrooms, with a study that can serve as a fourth.
The ground floor includes a light-filled entrance porch, central hallway, stylish living room with limestone fireplace and multi-fuel burner, sun lounge with vaulted ceiling and bifold doors, dining room, and a high-spec kitchen with quartz worktops, Aga cookers, and walk-in pantry. A separate utility room and ground floor WC add practicality.
Upstairs, the master suite impresses with French doors to a south-facing balcony, a luxurious en-suite bathroom with underfloor heating, and a dressing room, while two further double bedrooms, a family bathroom, and ample storage complete the upper level.
Externally, the property benefits from a terraced front garden, gated driveway, and a substantial double-width basement garage accommodating up to four vehicles, plus the rear garden includes lawned areas, Indian sandstone patios, and mature planting, offering a secluded space for relaxation or entertaining.
Take a look around...
