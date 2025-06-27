On the market for £1.195m with Bradley Hall, this property really does defy definition, blending an ultra modern interior design and slick contemporary décor, with a touch of luxury in the form of countless amazing amenities including hot tubs, bars, and even a lift.
An extraordinary modern mansion, this home is located just 3 miles from Durham city centre, offering the owner over 5,550 sq. ft. of luxurious living space with a focus on sustainability and advanced technology.
With an A-rated energy efficiency, triple-glazed windows, and 45 solar panels, the property combines cutting-edge design with environmental responsibility and is even fully automated with a smart home system that controls lighting, heating, audio, media, security, and more.
A 14-zone ceiling audio system delivers customized sound throughout, and a state-of-the-art lift serves all three floors, while the grand entrance features a stunning triple-height ceiling and a Melt Lava chandelier spanning 8 meters.
On the ground floor, the property offers exceptional entertainment spaces, including a soundproof cinema room, a games area with a pool table, and an indoor pool area with automated waterfalls and a steam room, while a secondary kitchen or gym space adds versatility.
The first floor features a bespoke kitchen, living area with integrated TV, and four beautifully appointed bedrooms, while a balcony offers breathtaking countryside views... plus there’s a hot tub and outdoor shower.
The master suite occupies the second floor, with a private balcony, luxurious en-suite, and two additional bedrooms. Outside, the landscaped garden includes a seating area, fire pit, and automated lighting. The garage is equipped with an electric car charger and smart-home-controlled door.
