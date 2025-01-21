Proposals for 294 new affordable homes at key site in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans are going in for 294 affordable homes at a key site in Sunderland.

Housing association Gentoo Group says it has submitted proposals for brownfield land between Chester Road and Presthope Road, Pennywell, Sunderland.

The firm said the new development proposal will deliver 294 two, three and four-bedroom homes, two-bedroom bungalows and two-bedroom apartments, and ‘deliver economic growth’ for the city.

Chester Gate, Sunderland proposed CGI | Gentoo

Gentoo said the development will be fully affordable and low carbon, with homes for rent and shared ownership, to help households get a foot on the property ladder.

The new house types will have energy efficient features such as air source heat pumps, solar PV panels, EV charging points and enhanced insulation, the firm said.

Joanne Gordon, Homes and Development Director at Gentoo Group, said: “At Gentoo, we are committed to increasing the supply and accessibility of affordable housing by delivering high quality affordable homes in a range of tenures.

“As a responsible business we value the views and opinions of local residents and are glad resident feedback has contributed to our exciting plans to build even more affordable homes to address the housing needs of local people.”

Chester Gate, Sunderland proposed site plan | Gentoo

Joanne highlighted the national housing shortage, with 1.2 million households on waiting lists for social housing and 250,000 people homeless.

She said there is a clear local need for affordable housing, with 30,000 people on Gentoo’s waiting list in Sunderland.

Gentoo said it aims to deliver more than 700 additional homes to the city by 2029 through its Affordable Homes Programme.

It said this will help tackle the shortage of affordable housing and help meet Sunderland City Council’s target of 13,410 new build homes in Sunderland by 2033.

The submitted proposal includes a large area of open space within the centre of the site. Footpaths have also been incorporated into the layout to provide pedestrian access through the site connecting to existing footpath links to residential areas and amenities in the local area.

If approved, the plans would support job creation, spend in local shops and services, rental income which can be invested in existing housing stock and support services for Gentoo customers and generate council tax revenue which will be spent in Sunderland.

For more information and updates, visit www.gentoogroup.com/chestergate