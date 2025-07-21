Pace of Sunderland development speeds up as new housing takes step forward

“There is a pace to the development programme in this city that sends a clear message to our residents that we deliver what we say we will,” says the regeneration chief at Sunderland City Council as a major new housing development takes a step forward.

An aerial view of how Sheepfolds will look under housing plans | Submitted

Last week, our council reporter revealed that plans to develop up to 600 new homes in the Sheepfolds area in Sunderland have taken a key step forward, with plans officially submitted.

Sunderland City Council has submitted an application to its own planning department for land at the Sheepfolds Industrial Estate, which is earmarked for a major transformation under regeneration plans.

The Riverside Sunderland urban regeneration project includes a new pedestrian footbridge over the River Wear connecting Sheepfolds to the former Vaux site, which is nearing completion, as well as road and footpath improvements, cycle routes and new public realm.

The Sheepfolds neighbourhood will be the most populous of the four residential communities being created at Riverside Sunderland and will create a new community on the north side of the river, which will be connected to the city centre by the new Keel Crossing.

The hybrid application seeks outline consent for up to 600 new homes, alongside new commercial spaces, and a new mobility hub providing car parking, EV charging, cycle storage, and other mobility services to support the new Sheepfolds community.

An artist's impression of how the Sheepfolds housing will look | Submitted

This application is hailed as a significant step forward in delivering the council’s ambition to re-populate the city centre as part of its social and economic regeneration strategy.

In May, the council confirmed Vistry Group as the preferred developer to deliver the new Sheepfolds neighbourhood.

In addition to seeking outline consent for housing development, the hybrid application also seeks detailed permission to complete the initial phase of site remediation works.

If consent is granted, Vistry will commence the remediation works in Autumn 2025 in readiness for the commencement of housing development in early Spring 2026.

Cllr Kevin Johnston, portfolio holder for housing, regeneration and business at Sunderland City Council, said: “There is a pace to the development programme in this city that sends a clear message to our residents that we deliver what we say we will.

“The works proposed within the planning application will prepare the site for the first phase of residential development which will be located to the east of the neighbourhood connecting the fantastic new Housing Innovation and Construction Skills Academy (HICSA) with the St Peter’s Metro Station.

“The delivery of high-quality new homes will increase housing choice and accessibility and the new resident population will be able to access the city’s exciting new lifestyle offer provided by venues such as Sheepfolds Stables, and the newly opened Flower Café.”

Phase one of the Sheepfolds Neighbourhood is being supported by £4.8m of Brownfield Housing Fund grant which is being administered by the North East Combined Authority.

Riverside Sunderland, recently named Best Place in Progress at the 2025 Pineapple Awards, is transforming 32 hectares of brownfield land spanning the River Wear.

Sheepfolds is one of four new residential communities that – between them - will deliver 1,000 new homes with river views, new social venues and green open spaces.

Once complete, it is estimated that the multi-billion-pound Riverside development will create over 10,000 new jobs, homes for 2,500 new residents and significantly increase the number of people visiting the city.