Officially named as Keel Crossing following a public vote from a shortlist of three, here’s the latest pictures as the team at VolkerStevin work towards an official opening in the coming weeks.
1. Nearing the finish line
The official opening date for the bridge has not yet been announced, but it will be open in time for a fan parade to mark the opening match of the Women's Rugby World Cup which takes place on August 22.
2. What's in a name
Keel Crossing is named after the structural backbone of a ship. The River Wear was synonymous with shipbuilding in its industrial heyday, launching thousands of vessels from the mouth of the Wear. The site of the new footbridge straddles one of the world's most productive shipbuilding hubs during the 18th and 19th centuries.
3. Bridging the gap
Accessed via the space between the Beam and Maker and Faber, Keel Crossing follows on from the Keel Line in Keel Square. It will improve connectivity between the two sides of the £500m Riverside development which is changing the face of the city.
4. Bridge stats
Keel Crossing is 10m wide, over 250m long, and sits 30m above the river.
| Sunderland Echo