The firm behind some of the North East’s most exciting new housing developments is helping first-time buyers a foot up onto the property ladder.

And Miller Homes also has a range of options on selected plots tailored to meet the needs of customers looking to trade up from their existing property.

The firm, which is involved with developments including Lambton Park and Seaham Garden Village, is offering anyone finding it hard to save enough for a deposit, a contribution of up to 5% of the purchase price towards a deposit on a new-build home.

For current homeowners looking to make a move but reluctant to face the often stressful task of selling their existing home, Miller’s Part Exchange and Assisted Move schemes are designed to make the process as easy as possible.

Miller will take on the admin and costs associated with selling, managing the independent valuation and marketing of a customer’s property, and if required, purchase of their home through its Part Exchange scheme, sparing customers the hassle of finding a buyer and covering the cost of estate agent and advertising fees.

And for homebuyers with a deposit who are concerned about covering the cost of their monthly mortgage repayments, Miller’s partnership with Own New could help reduce the interest rate on their mortgage for their initial term, while still owning 100% of their property.

These offers are available on selected plots at all Miller Homes North East’s 10 developments. Terms and conditions and exclusions apply.

Lauren Angus, Sales Director for Miller Homes North East, said: “At Miller we are committed to doing everything we can to help our customers make their dream home a reality, which is why we have introduced a series of tailored options designed to help customers in the North East make their next move.

“There are so many advantages to buying a new build home, from the National House Building Council’s 10-year warranty, to the substantial savings on energy costs new homes provide. We hope that the additional options we are offering customers will help them take their next step on the property ladder this summer.”

Visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/ to find out more about offers from Miller Homes that could help you purchase a property in the North East.