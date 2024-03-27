Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A CGI of Seaham Garden Village.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A coastal spot's famous 'jewels of the sea' are the inspiration behind a show home set to open at a much-anticipated new housing development.

The new £250million Seaham Garden Village is being trumpeted as a housing development for a new future, with open space, sustainable living and well-designed, energy efficient houses on Durham’s heritage coastline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Miller Homes North East’s has announced its show home will open in April 2024 with an interior design scheme reflecting the area’s glassmaking history.

The house-building firm says Seaham’s sea glass has inspired everything from the colour scheme of the show home to its wall coverings, some of which contain glass beads, gently refracting light and casting rooms in a soft shimmery glow.

“The most common glass to be found on Seaham beach is coloured green and clear, however you will also find teal, aqua or milk glass, which has pastel tones of yellow, blue and green,” said Caragh Penney, of Jasmine and Lilah Design, which created the show home’s interior.

“The design has both direct and indirect references to sea glass, with a soft flow of colour from room to room - each in a different shade of sea glass - giving a nod to Seaham's history.”

Caragh with samples of some of the materials used in the show home. Pic credit Nikita McConnell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other natural materials, such as wood and seagrass have also been incorporated to reflect the coastal heritage, while many of the accessories on display, such as bowls and vases, are also made of glass.

“By embracing the beauty and functionality of glass, we can help create a more sustainable future for generations to enjoy,” said Caragh, who has also filled the space with houseplants, reflecting the site’s garden village status.

The beach at Seaham. Submitted picture.

About Seaham's seaglass and Seaham Garden Village

In the mid-19th century, when Seaham boasted the largest glass bottle works in Britain, surplus glass would be routinely deposited in the North Sea.

Now, more than a century later, pieces of glass, smoothed and shaped by the sand and sea, wash up on Seaham beach attracting glass ‘pickers’ from across the region and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developes say Seaham Garden Village will create 'an entirely new community surrounded by thriving wildlife havens, with almost 50 per cent of the site given over to open spaces and landscaped areas'.

Along with the 375 new build homes Miller North East will build in total, the development will include a primary school, an innovation centre and a community hub.

Less than half an hour drive from both Newcastle and Durham and sited on the East Coast train line, developers say Seaham is well placed for those looking for semi-rural living.

“It really is a beautiful area,” said Lauren Angus, sales director at Miller Homes North East “and, because glass – and now sea glass - is such a feature of the area, it was the perfect inspiration for our show home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad