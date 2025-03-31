On the market £495,000 with Michael Hodgson, this gorgeous and modern home has it all: space, style, and flexibility for family living.

Nestled in the peaceful cul-de-sac of The Fold, Sunderland, this detached 4-bedroom house offers exceptional living within the Tunstall Paddock development, with easy access to Sunderland City Centre, the A19, and Doxford International Business Park.

The home features three reception rooms, including a spacious living room, dining room, and a bright orangery. The heart of the home is a large kitchen/breakfast/family room, ideal for modern living. Upstairs, four well-proportioned bedrooms include a master suite with a dressing room and en-suite, plus two additional en-suites.

The property boasts a family bathroom, utility room, ground-floor WC, and garage. Outside, a double-width driveway provides off-street parking, and a beautiful rear garden features mature landscaping, a lawn, and a patio area perfect for entertaining.

This stylish home also includes a front garden and external storage. With tasteful decor and practical living spaces, this property is a rare find, so take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

