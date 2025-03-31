Magnificent 4 bed detached Sunderland home on tranquil exclusive development hits the market

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 31st Mar 2025, 16:34 BST

What a beautiful home!

On the market £495,000 with Michael Hodgson, this gorgeous and modern home has it all: space, style, and flexibility for family living.

Nestled in the peaceful cul-de-sac of The Fold, Sunderland, this detached 4-bedroom house offers exceptional living within the Tunstall Paddock development, with easy access to Sunderland City Centre, the A19, and Doxford International Business Park.

The home features three reception rooms, including a spacious living room, dining room, and a bright orangery. The heart of the home is a large kitchen/breakfast/family room, ideal for modern living. Upstairs, four well-proportioned bedrooms include a master suite with a dressing room and en-suite, plus two additional en-suites.

The property boasts a family bathroom, utility room, ground-floor WC, and garage. Outside, a double-width driveway provides off-street parking, and a beautiful rear garden features mature landscaping, a lawn, and a patio area perfect for entertaining.

This stylish home also includes a front garden and external storage. With tasteful decor and practical living spaces, this property is a rare find, so take a look around...

The Fold (Credit: Michael Hodgson)

1. The Fold (Credit: Michael Hodgson)

The Fold (Credit: Michael Hodgson) | The Fold (Credit: Michael Hodgson)

News you can trust since 1873
