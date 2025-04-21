On the market for £349,950 with Peter Heron, this immaculate 4 bed detached home is located in the Hall Farm area of Sunderland to the south of the city, offering a nice blend of semi-rural tranquillity and city convenience.
Part of the sought-after Burdon Rise development set within a quiet cul-de-sac, this home offers a stylish interior, starting with a spacious entrance hall, a useful cloakroom/WC, and a superb family lounge with dual aspects.
The standout feature of the large ground-floor is the lovely open-plan kitchen, dining, and family area, which includes contemporary units, integrated appliances, and French doors leading to the landscaped rear garden.
On the first floor, the main bedroom features fitted wardrobes and an en-suite shower room, while three additional bedrooms are served by a modern family bathroom. Overall, the home benefits from a driveway with an EV charger, a single garage, and a beautifully landscaped rear garden with a lawn and patio area.
The location provides easy access to local amenities, shopping facilities, schools, and transport links, including the A19 and city centre. Take a look around...
