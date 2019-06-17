Inside one of the cheapest houses currently on the market in Sunderland
Take a look at one of the cheapest houses currently on the market in Sunderland.
If you like a challenge, then this house could be the one for you.
With a guide price of only £20,000, this property in Sunderland will need someone who is not scared of some hard work to get this house back to its former glory.
The two-bed, mid-terrace cottage, on Cairo Street in Hendon, is located a mile away from the nearest Metro station, which is handy for people wanting to commute to work.
Judging by the pictures, the property will need a lot of redecoration to make it beautiful once again. However, with a price so low, this little house would make someone the perfect starter home at a fraction of the price.
The cottage needs new flooring, redecoration, new kitchen, and a new bathroom. However, with UPVC windows and some central heating already installed, some of the big work had been completed for you, meaning that this property could be well worth the guide price.
The nearest Primary Schools to the house are Grangetown Primary School which is 0.2 miles away and Hudson Road Primary School which is 0.9 miles away. Both are graded Good by Ofsted.
The house is currently advertised on the Rightmove website and their estimated mortgage calculator shows the average repayment calculation to be around £95 per month.
With an guide price of only £20,000, other properties in the area are for sale for double this cost. This could be a great investment for a first time buyer.