On the market for £460,000 with Andrew Craig, this substantial 6-bedroom family home has been brought to market in the highly desirable area of East Boldon, offering spacious accommodation across three floors and uninterrupted views over nearby horse fields.

Located close to East Boldon Metro Station, local bus routes, shops, and schools, the property combines modern family living with convenient access to amenities and open countryside. The current owners have planning drawings prepared for a potential garage conversion and side extension, providing additional scope for future development.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hallway, a guest WC, a comfortable lounge, and a contemporary open-plan kitchen diner suited for family life and entertaining, while the first floor includes three bedrooms, one with an en suite, and a modern family bathroom.

Heading upstairs again, the top floor houses the master bedroom, complete with a private dressing area and en suite, along with two further bedrooms. Externally, the rear garden has been landscaped for ease of maintenance, featuring artificial grass and a wood-decked seating area designed for outdoor relaxation and social gatherings.

The property's elevated position also allows for unobstructed views across surrounding fields which, coupled with tis property’s generous internal space, well-finished interior, and strong potential for further extension, make this place an immediate winner.

Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

