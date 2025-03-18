On the market for £695,000 with Alfred Pallas, this stunning detached 4 bed house is one of the most visually unique and striking properties on the market in the North East, featuring a wonderfully quirkly design and a gorgeous garden.

Located in Whitburn, this property is well connected to transport links to both Sunderland and South Shields and is organised across three floors. It has also been recently renovated, meaning that it’s a modern home, too.

The ground floor offers a welcoming entrance porch, hallway with oak flooring, and a study, while the stylish and spacious breakfast kitchen is equipped with integrated appliances, a central island, and patio doors leading to a raised decking area, ideal for outdoor entertaining.

The lounge boasts a dual aspect, a media wall, and stylish décor, while there is also a handy and large utility room, a downstairs WC, and a generous garage. Upstairs, the first floor has three bedrooms, a luxury bathroom, and an en-suite to the master, while the second floor provides access to a loft space.

Externally, the property boasts extensive mature gardens, a large driveway for multiple cars, and a garage with an electrically operated door - the raised balcony with decking and bar area is particularly perfect for entertaining guests.

