On the market for £330,000 with Michael Hodgson, this greatly extended four-bedroom semi-detached house offers spacious and versatile living, ideal for families or those who love to entertain.

Situated in the highly desirable area of Parkside in East Herrington, this Located conveniently close to the A19, local schools, shops, Doxford International Business Park, and Sunderland City Centre, this property combines comfort, functionality, and accessibility.

The ground floor comprises a welcoming entrance porch and inner hall, leading to a bright living room with a bay window and multi-fuel stove, while the room flows into a dining room, which features bi-fold doors opening into a sitting/breakfast room with Velux window and French doors to the garden.

The modern kitchen is fitted with a range of units, integrated appliances, and wood-strip flooring, and links seamlessly to a utility room and downstairs WC, while another standout feature is the superb entertaining room, a large, versatile space with three windows, two radiators, and a fitted bar—ideal for social gatherings, games, or as a home gym.

Upstairs, there are four well-proportioned bedrooms, including two spacious doubles at the front and a rear-facing double with built-in wardrobes. A modern shower room and a luxurious bathroom with both a bathtub and rainfall-style shower complete the first floor.

Externally, the property features a double-width driveway, garage with electric roller shutter, and a front garden, while the private rear garden also includes a block-paved patio, lawn area, an additional patio space, and mature borders, offering plenty of outdoor enjoyment and space for children or entertaining.

Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.