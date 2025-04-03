I'd love a 4 acre garden... Tranquil & spacious 3 bed Cleadon countryside home with glorious views for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 15:35 BST

This place is a slice of heaven.

On the market for £950,000 with Linda Leary Estate Agents, this charming detached house, located in Cleadon Village, offers a rare opportunity for horse owners with 4 acres of land, including a stable block and three paddocks.

Located in one of the loveliest areas of the North East, it features stunning views, a spacious south-facing garden, and a variety of mature trees, fruit trees, and shrubs. Inside, the home boasts three double bedrooms, four reception rooms, and a beautifully designed bathroom with a freestanding roll-top bath.

The ground floor includes an entrance porch, hallway, a large lounge, dining room, study, living room, utility room, and a rustic kitchen, while upstairs the three bedrooms and family bathroom provide comfort and space.

The meticulously maintained gardens offer areas for relaxation, a vegetable patch, and a chicken coop. Additional features include a detached double garage, ample off-street parking, and a workshop. The stable block includes four stables, a yard, and a hay store, accessed through one of the paddocks.

The property is freehold and located in a highly desirable area, known for its excellent schools and local amenities. Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate the beautiful home, gardens, and land.

Take a look around...

Moor Lane (Credit: Linda Leary Estate Agents, East Boldon)

1. Moor Lane (Credit: Linda Leary Estate Agents, East Boldon)

Moor Lane (Credit: Linda Leary Estate Agents, East Boldon)

Moor Lane (Credit: Linda Leary Estate Agents, East Boldon)

2. Moor Lane (Credit: Linda Leary Estate Agents, East Boldon)

Moor Lane (Credit: Linda Leary Estate Agents, East Boldon)

Moor Lane (Credit: Linda Leary Estate Agents, East Boldon)

3. Moor Lane (Credit: Linda Leary Estate Agents, East Boldon)

Moor Lane (Credit: Linda Leary Estate Agents, East Boldon)

Moor Lane (Credit: Linda Leary Estate Agents, East Boldon)

4. Moor Lane (Credit: Linda Leary Estate Agents, East Boldon)

Moor Lane (Credit: Linda Leary Estate Agents, East Boldon)

