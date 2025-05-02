On the market for offers in excess of £699,950 with Peter Heron Estate Agents, this beautifully maintained four-bedroom semi-detached home is situated within the highly sought-after area of "The Plantation" in Cleadon.

Set on a mature and well-established garden plot, the property offers a well-appointed and modernised living space that balances period character with contemporary comfort, with the ground floor comprising a welcoming reception hall, lounge with bay window and gas fire, and an open plan arrangement between the dining room, garden room, and kitchen.

The garden room features a vaulted ceiling and large windows overlooking the impressive south-west facing rear garden, while the kitchen is finished with high-quality units, quartz worktops, and integrated appliances. What’s more, a separate utility room provides further convenience and internal access to the garage.

Upstairs, there are four generously sized bedrooms; the principal bedroom benefits from a large en-suite bathroom with a walk-in shower and double-ended bath, while a family shower room and separate WC serve the remaining bedrooms.

Externally, the property boasts beautifully landscaped gardens, with the front garden offering off-street parking via a driveway leading to an integrated garage equipped with an electric car charge point.

The rear garden is notably private and expansive, featuring multiple patio seating areas, well-maintained lawns, mature planting, water features, and even a secluded "secret garden" with a shed and greenhouse.

Overall, the home benefits from gas central heating, UPVC double glazing, and tasteful interior finishes throughout and its location offers walking distance access to local amenities and is within easy reach of the coastline and nearby towns such as Whitburn and East Boldon, as well as regional centres including Sunderland, South Shields, Newcastle, and Durham.

Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Underhill Road (Credit: Peter Heron) Underhill Road (Credit: Peter Heron) | Underhill Road (Credit: Peter Heron) Photo Sales

2 . Underhill Road (Credit: Peter Heron) Underhill Road (Credit: Peter Heron) | Underhill Road (Credit: Peter Heron) Photo Sales

3 . Underhill Road (Credit: Peter Heron) Underhill Road (Credit: Peter Heron) | Underhill Road (Credit: Peter Heron) Photo Sales