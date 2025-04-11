On the market for £135,000 with Peter Heron, this beautifully-presented 3-bedroom end-terrace cottage is located in a highly desirable coastal area, just a short walk from Roker Park, Sea Road shopping centre, and Sunderland’s stunning beaches.

Perfect for first-time buyers or those looking to downsize, the property offers the convenience of ground-floor living with a bedroom and bathroom on the lower level. The aforementioned ground floor features a welcoming entrance hall with a storage cupboard leading to a spacious lounge with an electric fire, two double-glazed windows, and stairs to the first floor.

A modern kitchen is fitted with a range of wall and base units, integrated oven and hob, extractor fan, and space for a washing machine, while a double-glazed window and UPVC rear door bring in plenty of natural light. The stylish bathroom includes a bath with overhead shower, wash hand basin, low-level WC, chrome heated towel rail, and a rear-facing window.

Also on the ground floor is a generous double bedroom with a front-facing window and radiator, ideal for those seeking single-level living or guest accommodation. Upstairs, two additional bedrooms feature Velux windows, sloped ceilings, and heating, making them perfect for children, guests, or a home office.

The property benefits from gas central heating and UPVC double glazing throughout, ensuring comfort and energy efficiency, while externally the home enjoys a low-maintenance, enclosed rear courtyard, perfect for relaxing or entertaining outdoors.

Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Ritson Street (Credit: Peter Heron) Ritson Street (Credit: Peter Heron) | Ritson Street (Credit: Peter Heron) Photo Sales

2 . Ritson Street (Credit: Peter Heron) Ritson Street (Credit: Peter Heron) | Ritson Street (Credit: Peter Heron) Photo Sales

3 . Ritson Street (Credit: Peter Heron) Ritson Street (Credit: Peter Heron) | Ritson Street (Credit: Peter Heron) Photo Sales