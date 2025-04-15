I'd be more Fawlty Towers than the Ritz! Iconic 12 bed Seaburn B&B hotel with coastal views up for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 15th Apr 2025, 13:51 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 15:17 BST

There aren’t many properties like this on the market...

On the market for offers in excess of £700,000 with Alfred Pallas, The Lemonfield is a spacious semi-detached property located in the highly sought-after Seaburn area, currently operating as a successful guesthouse.

The property boasts 12 bedrooms (11 with en suites) spread across three floors and has recently undergone significant renovations, including refitted en suites. Offering sea views, this property presents a great opportunity for guesthouse operators or investors, with the potential for conversion into residential units (subject to planning approval).

Additionally, the rear annex offers versatile space, ideal for home working or accommodating elderly relatives. The building is beautifully presented and offers ample car parking, making it an attractive prospect for various uses.

Internal inspection is recommended to fully appreciate its size and quality. The Lemonfield is a flexible and well-maintained property, perfect for those seeking a family home or a business opportunity.

So, even if you’re thinking ‘I'd be more Fawlty Towers than the Ritz,’, why not take a look around?

The Lemonfield (Credit: Alfred Pallas)

