On the market for £695,000 with Evenmore Properties, Spire View in Sunderland offers a stunning 4/5 bedroom eco home designed for modern, sustainable living, combining luxury, high-efficiency features, and breathtaking panoramic views.

With high specification finishes, including an air source heat pump powering zoned underfloor heating, this exceptional luxury property boasts an insulated concrete block structure and an impressive EPC rating, ensuring both comfort and energy efficiency.

Upon entering, a spacious lounge with floor-to-ceiling windows welcomes natural light and panoramic views, while two balconies and solar-powered blinds add to the modern design. The open-plan kitchen and dining area features sleek cabinetry, integrated appliances, and a central island.

A glass staircase leads to the lower level, which includes a flexible lounge/snug (potential 5th bedroom) with an en suite and bifold doors opening to a private courtyard. The home offers four additional bedrooms, including a master suite with a luxurious en suite.

The family bathroom includes a freestanding bath, walk-in shower, and contemporary fixtures, and all bedrooms have tilt/turn windows opening to the outdoor space and garden. Outside, the large patio, wildflower meadow, and private rear garden provide ample space, with room for future outbuildings. The private driveway accommodates four vehicles.

With a future service charge pending and electronic entrance gates awaiting approval, Spire View represents sustainable luxury living in a desirable location. Additionally, the property is freehold, with no onward chain, offering a rare opportunity to own a high-end eco home.

