I tour a futuristic 5 bed Sunderland eco home with space age design and panoramic views for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 15:41 BST

This home is the future!

On the market for £695,000 with Evenmore Properties, Spire View in Sunderland offers a stunning 4/5 bedroom eco home designed for modern, sustainable living, combining luxury, high-efficiency features, and breathtaking panoramic views.

Check out the Sunderland Echo’s newsletter page and sign up for our range of free newsletters

With high specification finishes, including an air source heat pump powering zoned underfloor heating, this exceptional luxury property boasts an insulated concrete block structure and an impressive EPC rating, ensuring both comfort and energy efficiency.

Click here to find out about the Sunderland Echo’s free email newsletters, delivering the headlines to you

Upon entering, a spacious lounge with floor-to-ceiling windows welcomes natural light and panoramic views, while two balconies and solar-powered blinds add to the modern design. The open-plan kitchen and dining area features sleek cabinetry, integrated appliances, and a central island.

A glass staircase leads to the lower level, which includes a flexible lounge/snug (potential 5th bedroom) with an en suite and bifold doors opening to a private courtyard. The home offers four additional bedrooms, including a master suite with a luxurious en suite.

Read Sunderland’s latest news and sport on the go with the Echo’s email newsletters - sign up online today

The family bathroom includes a freestanding bath, walk-in shower, and contemporary fixtures, and all bedrooms have tilt/turn windows opening to the outdoor space and garden. Outside, the large patio, wildflower meadow, and private rear garden provide ample space, with room for future outbuildings. The private driveway accommodates four vehicles.

Sign up for the weekly Property Ladder newsletter, taking you through the keyhole of some of the UK market’s most interesting homes

With a future service charge pending and electronic entrance gates awaiting approval, Spire View represents sustainable luxury living in a desirable location. Additionally, the property is freehold, with no onward chain, offering a rare opportunity to own a high-end eco home.

Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

Spectacular 6 bed Whitburn seafront family mansion with high tech design, steam room & huge garden for sale

Spacious, modern, and charming 3 bed Westoe family home with slick interior design on the market

Historic & huge 6 bed mock Tudor style Sunderland home on Roker Park Terrace for sale

I tour a lovely 4 bed Harton family home Readhead Park with uber stylish design for sale

I love this uber modern 5 bed Westoe family home with hot tub in the south-facing garden for sale

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Spire View (Credit: Evenmore Properties, Durham)

1. Spire View (Credit: Evenmore Properties, Durham)

Spire View (Credit: Evenmore Properties, Durham) | Spire View (Credit: Evenmore Properties, Durham)

Photo Sales
Spire View (Credit: Evenmore Properties, Durham)

2. Spire View (Credit: Evenmore Properties, Durham)

Spire View (Credit: Evenmore Properties, Durham) | Spire View (Credit: Evenmore Properties, Durham)

Photo Sales
Spire View (Credit: Evenmore Properties, Durham)

3. Spire View (Credit: Evenmore Properties, Durham)

Spire View (Credit: Evenmore Properties, Durham) | Spire View (Credit: Evenmore Properties, Durham)

Photo Sales
Spire View (Credit: Evenmore Properties, Durham)

4. Spire View (Credit: Evenmore Properties, Durham)

Spire View (Credit: Evenmore Properties, Durham) | Spire View (Credit: Evenmore Properties, Durham)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:MetroPropertySunderlandPropertyHousingMoneyEnvironmental pollution
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice