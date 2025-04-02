On the market for £695,000 with Evenmore Properties, Spire View in Sunderland offers a stunning 4/5 bedroom eco home designed for modern, sustainable living, combining luxury, high-efficiency features, and breathtaking panoramic views.
With high specification finishes, including an air source heat pump powering zoned underfloor heating, this exceptional luxury property boasts an insulated concrete block structure and an impressive EPC rating, ensuring both comfort and energy efficiency.
Click here to find out about the Sunderland Echo’s free email newsletters, delivering the headlines to you
Upon entering, a spacious lounge with floor-to-ceiling windows welcomes natural light and panoramic views, while two balconies and solar-powered blinds add to the modern design. The open-plan kitchen and dining area features sleek cabinetry, integrated appliances, and a central island.
A glass staircase leads to the lower level, which includes a flexible lounge/snug (potential 5th bedroom) with an en suite and bifold doors opening to a private courtyard. The home offers four additional bedrooms, including a master suite with a luxurious en suite.
Read Sunderland’s latest news and sport on the go with the Echo’s email newsletters - sign up online today
The family bathroom includes a freestanding bath, walk-in shower, and contemporary fixtures, and all bedrooms have tilt/turn windows opening to the outdoor space and garden. Outside, the large patio, wildflower meadow, and private rear garden provide ample space, with room for future outbuildings. The private driveway accommodates four vehicles.
Sign up for the weekly Property Ladder newsletter, taking you through the keyhole of some of the UK market’s most interesting homes
With a future service charge pending and electronic entrance gates awaiting approval, Spire View represents sustainable luxury living in a desirable location. Additionally, the property is freehold, with no onward chain, offering a rare opportunity to own a high-end eco home.
Take a look around...
Also, be sure not to miss:
Spectacular 6 bed Whitburn seafront family mansion with high tech design, steam room & huge garden for sale
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.