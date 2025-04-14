On the market for £1.5m with Urban Base Executive, this property is comfortably one of the finest and most unique properties in the North East, boasting a stunning plot along the southern boundary of the local cricket club and combining luxurious living with an enviable location within walking distance of the coast, University, hospital, and city centre.

Originally a traditional cottage, the home has been transformed over 13 years into a stunning four-storey pavilion by its current owners, in collaboration with acclaimed architect Space ID. Inspired by the owners’ international travels, the interiors fuse global design with contemporary elegance, evoking the ambience of destinations like the African savannah and Thai retreats.

The front façade retains the cottage’s original charm, with electric gates, a spacious driveway, and a triple garage. However, the rear reveals a striking modern extension—each level featuring bifold doors that open onto expansive sun-soaked terraces.

Designed for both relaxation and entertaining, the terraces include a Jacuzzi, open fireplaces, and glass balconies, all surrounded by carefully landscaped greenery that ensures privacy and tranquillity befitting a spa retreat.

Inside, the home features four individually styled bedrooms and three luxurious bathrooms, complemented by elegant and versatile reception rooms, with high-spec amenities including state-of-the-art wiring, plumbing, and a showpiece kitchen by Great Look Design, featured in The Luxe Magazine.

The dramatic staircase leads to an expansive lower level with three large living spaces and seamless access to outdoor entertaining areas, capturing the essence of indoor-outdoor living, adding to the sense that Ashbrooke Cottage is more than just a residence—it’s an architectural triumph and a bold lifestyle statement.

Every detail has been curated with care and creativity, making it a rare and extraordinary opportunity in the North East of England, so take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

Ashbrooke Road

Ashbrooke Road

Ashbrooke Road