I love the elegance! Grand & eye-catching 5 bed Whitburn period property with formal grounds for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 14th Apr 2025, 14:38 BST

Sandy Chare is an exceptional five-bedroom detached house situated in a highly sought-after location on Front Street, in the heart of Whitburn.

On the market for £865,000 with Michael Hodgson, this absolutely incredible 5 bed Whitburn home is an impressive period property offering charm, elegance, and versatile living spaces across three floors, ideally positioned within walking distance of the seafront, beaches, local shops, schools, and excellent transport links.

Click here to find out about the Shields Gazette’s free email newsletters and get the headlines sent to you

The ground floor features a welcoming entrance vestibule leading into an inner hall with a return staircase, while the spacious living room boasts sash-style bay windows, a feature fireplace, and access to a charming orangery with timber-framed double-glazed windows, a log burner, and French doors opening to the garden.

Sign up for the weekly Property Ladder newsletter, taking you through the keyhole of some of the UK market’s most interesting homes

A large dining room with bi-fold doors connects to the living room, and the stylish kitchen/breakfast room is fitted with quality units, granite worktops, a range cooker, and a Belfast sink, with additional ground floor spaces including a utility room and WC.

Click here to find out about the Sunderland Echo’s free email newsletters and get the headlines sent to you

On the first floor, there are two well-sized bedrooms, including the master with a dressing area and en suite, plus a contemporary family bathroom with a freestanding roll-top bath. The second floor comprises three further bedrooms, a modern shower room, and a versatile room that could serve as a living space or additional bedroom.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

Externally, the home is set within stunning, mature gardens brimming with established plants, trees, and shrubs, with the south-facing patio enjoys elevated views of Whitburn village, with an additional side patio offering further outdoor space. Two garages with electric roller shutters provide ample storage and parking, with one housing the gas central heating boiler.

Sandy Chare is a truly unique and beautifully maintained home, blending period features with modern comforts. Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

Former home of Sunderland AFC legend Len Shackleton, 5 bed Seaburn mansion on the seafront, up for sale

I'd call this huge 3 bed South Shields family home with massive suntrap garden the complete package

I'm in love with the kitchen in this gorgeous & spacious 3 bed Harton family property on the market

High tech design, steam room, massive garden... Huge 6 bed Whitburn coastal family mansion on the market

I tour the perfect 3 bed Sunderland family home for sale in Seaburn with open plan design and large garden

I'd love a 4 acre garden... Tranquil & spacious 3 bed Cleadon countryside home with glorious views for sale

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Sandy Chare (Credit: Michael Hodgson)

1. Sandy Chare (Credit: Michael Hodgson)

Sandy Chare (Credit: Michael Hodgson) | Sandy Chare (Credit: Michael Hodgson)

Photo Sales
Sandy Chare (Credit: Michael Hodgson)

2. Sandy Chare (Credit: Michael Hodgson)

Sandy Chare (Credit: Michael Hodgson) | Sandy Chare (Credit: Michael Hodgson)

Photo Sales
Sandy Chare (Credit: Michael Hodgson)

3. Sandy Chare (Credit: Michael Hodgson)

Sandy Chare (Credit: Michael Hodgson) | Sandy Chare (Credit: Michael Hodgson)

Photo Sales
Sandy Chare (Credit: Michael Hodgson)

4. Sandy Chare (Credit: Michael Hodgson)

Sandy Chare (Credit: Michael Hodgson) | Sandy Chare (Credit: Michael Hodgson)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:MetroPropertySunderlandWhitburnPropertyHousingfirst person
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice