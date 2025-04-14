On the market for £865,000 with Michael Hodgson, this absolutely incredible 5 bed Whitburn home is an impressive period property offering charm, elegance, and versatile living spaces across three floors, ideally positioned within walking distance of the seafront, beaches, local shops, schools, and excellent transport links.

The ground floor features a welcoming entrance vestibule leading into an inner hall with a return staircase, while the spacious living room boasts sash-style bay windows, a feature fireplace, and access to a charming orangery with timber-framed double-glazed windows, a log burner, and French doors opening to the garden.

A large dining room with bi-fold doors connects to the living room, and the stylish kitchen/breakfast room is fitted with quality units, granite worktops, a range cooker, and a Belfast sink, with additional ground floor spaces including a utility room and WC.

On the first floor, there are two well-sized bedrooms, including the master with a dressing area and en suite, plus a contemporary family bathroom with a freestanding roll-top bath. The second floor comprises three further bedrooms, a modern shower room, and a versatile room that could serve as a living space or additional bedroom.

Externally, the home is set within stunning, mature gardens brimming with established plants, trees, and shrubs, with the south-facing patio enjoys elevated views of Whitburn village, with an additional side patio offering further outdoor space. Two garages with electric roller shutters provide ample storage and parking, with one housing the gas central heating boiler.

Sandy Chare is a truly unique and beautifully maintained home, blending period features with modern comforts. Take a look around...

1 . Sandy Chare (Credit: Michael Hodgson) Sandy Chare (Credit: Michael Hodgson) | Sandy Chare (Credit: Michael Hodgson) Photo Sales

