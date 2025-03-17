I can't believe this bargain chain free 2 bed family home in Plains Farm, Sunderland for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 17th Mar 2025, 16:13 BST

As the estate agents say, with its move-in-ready condition, early viewing of this property is highly recommended...

On the market for £120,000 with Purple Bricks, this place has a lot going for it.

This beautifully extended two-bedroom home is offered with no onward chain and features a modern, stylish interior. It includes a bay-fronted lounge, a contemporary kitchen, a bright conservatory, two spacious double bedrooms, and a family bathroom.

Outside, the property offers gated driveway parking at the front and a private enclosed garden at the rear. Located in the sought-after area of Plains Farm with convenient access to the city and essential amenities, this well-presented home is perfect for a variety of buyers.

With its move-in-ready condition, early viewing is highly recommended.

Take a look around...

Purley Road (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Purley Road (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Purley Road (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Purley Road (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Purley Road (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Purley Road (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Purley Road (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Purley Road (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Purley Road (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Purley Road (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Purley Road (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Purley Road (Credit: Purple Bricks)

