On the market for £120,000 with Purple Bricks, this place has a lot going for it.

This beautifully extended two-bedroom home is offered with no onward chain and features a modern, stylish interior. It includes a bay-fronted lounge, a contemporary kitchen, a bright conservatory, two spacious double bedrooms, and a family bathroom.

Outside, the property offers gated driveway parking at the front and a private enclosed garden at the rear. Located in the sought-after area of Plains Farm with convenient access to the city and essential amenities, this well-presented home is perfect for a variety of buyers.

With its move-in-ready condition, early viewing is highly recommended.

Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Purley Road (Credit: Purple Bricks) Purley Road (Credit: Purple Bricks) | Purley Road (Credit: Purple Bricks) Photo Sales

2 . Purley Road (Credit: Purple Bricks) Purley Road (Credit: Purple Bricks) | Purley Road (Credit: Purple Bricks) Photo Sales

3 . Purley Road (Credit: Purple Bricks) Purley Road (Credit: Purple Bricks) | Purley Road (Credit: Purple Bricks) Photo Sales