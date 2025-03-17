On the market for £120,000 with Purple Bricks, this place has a lot going for it.
This beautifully extended two-bedroom home is offered with no onward chain and features a modern, stylish interior. It includes a bay-fronted lounge, a contemporary kitchen, a bright conservatory, two spacious double bedrooms, and a family bathroom.
Outside, the property offers gated driveway parking at the front and a private enclosed garden at the rear. Located in the sought-after area of Plains Farm with convenient access to the city and essential amenities, this well-presented home is perfect for a variety of buyers.
With its move-in-ready condition, early viewing is highly recommended.
Take a look around...
