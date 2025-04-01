On the market for offers in excess of £170,000 with Yopa, this rare-to-market, immaculately presented three-bedroom semi-detached property is located on the highly sought-after Cranberry Road in Hylton Castle.

Situated on a large plot, the property offers spacious living areas and an expansive rear garden, making it ideal for local families, especially given that it combines modern amenities with significant potential for customization.

Upon entering, a hallway leads to a spacious lounge featuring a tiled wall and bay window, while the reconfigured kitchen is fitted with modern units and integrated appliances with the conservatory also serves as a second reception room, enhancing the living space.

On the first floor, there are three generously sized bedrooms, with the master bedroom benefiting from fitted wardrobes, while the family bathroom has been extended and includes a three-piece suite with a waterfall shower. Additionally, the loft has been fully boarded, carpeted, and equipped with electric and heating, complete with a Velux window for natural light.

Externally, the property truly stands out with a vast, low-maintenance rear garden. It features various seating areas, a pergola, planting zones, and a large external shed currently used as a workshop. The front of the house has a resin-paved garden, and there is ample on-street parking available.

This home offers both move-in ready comfort and the potential for further development, making it a perfect choice for buyers looking for a family home with room to grow. Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss: