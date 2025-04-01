I can't believe the garden! Rare 3 bed Sunderland family home with modern design on the market for cut price

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 1st Apr 2025, 15:50 BST

This home offers both move-in ready comfort and the potential for further development.

On the market for offers in excess of £170,000 with Yopa, this rare-to-market, immaculately presented three-bedroom semi-detached property is located on the highly sought-after Cranberry Road in Hylton Castle.

Check out the Sunderland Echo’s newsletter page and sign up for our range of free newsletters

Situated on a large plot, the property offers spacious living areas and an expansive rear garden, making it ideal for local families, especially given that it combines modern amenities with significant potential for customization.

Click here to find out about the Sunderland Echo’s free email newsletters, delivering the headlines to you

Upon entering, a hallway leads to a spacious lounge featuring a tiled wall and bay window, while the reconfigured kitchen is fitted with modern units and integrated appliances with the conservatory also serves as a second reception room, enhancing the living space.

On the first floor, there are three generously sized bedrooms, with the master bedroom benefiting from fitted wardrobes, while the family bathroom has been extended and includes a three-piece suite with a waterfall shower. Additionally, the loft has been fully boarded, carpeted, and equipped with electric and heating, complete with a Velux window for natural light.

Read Sunderland’s latest news and sport on the go with the Echo’s email newsletters - sign up online today

Externally, the property truly stands out with a vast, low-maintenance rear garden. It features various seating areas, a pergola, planting zones, and a large external shed currently used as a workshop. The front of the house has a resin-paved garden, and there is ample on-street parking available.

Sign up for the weekly Property Ladder newsletter, taking you through the keyhole of some of the UK market’s most interesting homes

This home offers both move-in ready comfort and the potential for further development, making it a perfect choice for buyers looking for a family home with room to grow. Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

Spectacular 6 bed Whitburn seafront family mansion with high tech design, steam room & huge garden for sale

Spacious, modern, and charming 3 bed Westoe family home with slick interior design on the market

Historic & huge 6 bed mock Tudor style Sunderland home on Roker Park Terrace for sale

I tour a lovely 4 bed Harton family home Readhead Park with uber stylish design for sale

I love this uber modern 5 bed Westoe family home with hot tub in the south-facing garden for sale

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Cranberry Road (Credit: Yopa)

1. Cranberry Road (Credit: Yopa)

Cranberry Road (Credit: Yopa) | Cranberry Road (Credit: Yopa)

Photo Sales
Cranberry Road (Credit: Yopa)

2. Cranberry Road (Credit: Yopa)

Cranberry Road (Credit: Yopa) | Cranberry Road (Credit: Yopa)

Photo Sales
Cranberry Road (Credit: Yopa)

3. Cranberry Road (Credit: Yopa)

Cranberry Road (Credit: Yopa) | Cranberry Road (Credit: Yopa)

Photo Sales
Cranberry Road (Credit: Yopa)

4. Cranberry Road (Credit: Yopa)

Cranberry Road (Credit: Yopa) | Cranberry Road (Credit: Yopa)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:MetroPropertySunderlandPropertyHousingMoneyfirst person
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice