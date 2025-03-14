On the market for £235,000 with Michael Hodgson, this immaculately presented 3-bedroom terraced house is ideally located in the Barnes area of Sunderland on the quiet Ewesley Road, located in between both Barnes Park and Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Offering a stylish blend of period features and contemporary décor, this home provides a generous living space thanks to its large footprint, with an interior including a welcoming entrance vestibule, a large inner hall, a family living room, an additional sitting/dining room, a fitted kitchen/breakfast room, and a handy utility room.

The living room features a bay window, a feature fireplace, and ornate ceiling details, while the sitting/dining room has dual aspect windows, a fireplace, and built-in storage. Heading through to the kitchen/breakfast room, you’ll find modern fittings such as a Belfast sink and integrated dishwasher, while the utility room offers additional storage and space for appliances.

Upstairs, the property features a large first-floor landing off of which you will find three spacious and flexible bedrooms which make this home perfect for a growing family, and two bathrooms - a family suite and an additional WC.

Externally, the property benefits from a front lawned garden with a charming tiled pathway and a rear courtyard garden with paved patio areas, a lawn, off-street parking provision, and two useful storage cupboards. It’s also close to shops, schools, amenities, and excellent transport links to Sunderland City Centre and the A19.

