A new development is helping people with disabilities live independently.

Sycamore Park is a development of 19 supported one-bedroom homes on the site of the former Havelock Hospital at the edge of Hylton Road in Pennywell.

The disused hospital building had fallen into a poor state of repair before being demolished and the suite will now complement existing housing at nearby St Clement’s Court.

(from left) Luke Lee; Tracey Dobson, Senior Housing Development Officer at Sunderland City Council, and Cllr Kevin Johnston | SCC

Sycamore Park has been developed by Sunderland-based MCC Homes Limited with sustainability in mind - each plot has solar photovoltaic panels to allow tenants to benefit from renewable energy and the scheme provides EV charging points within the communal parking area for tenants and visitors.

Sustainable drainage systems have also been implemented to showcase beautiful rainwater gardens.

Sunderland City Council’s Housing Development Team has focused on delivering more supported housing and one-level homes for older people and those with disabilities in recent years, allowing residents to live in their own home for longer.

Cllr Kevin Johnston is the council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, Regeneration and Business: “I am delighted to see this scheme now complete and ready to welcome residents into high-quality supported homes that can meet their individual needs,” he said.

“Sycamore Park will provide much-needed accessible homes for vulnerable Sunderland residents and ensure that those who need additional support have housing that helps them to live more comfortably and independently.

“This scheme complements similar projects we have delivered at Washington Old School and Valiant Close in Hendon, with more in the pipeline.

“Many of these developments replace empty or derelict buildings and return them to use so they can once again benefit the surrounding community.”

Properties have disabled parking with charging points | SCC

MCC Homes head of Operations Luke Lee said the firm was delighted to have been able to breathe new life into the Havelock Hospital site: “The redevelopment of the former Havelock Hospital site is a development ‘close to home’ for our workforce, and as a Sunderland-based small business we are incredibly proud of the long-lasting impact this scheme will bring to residents and the positive impact it will have on their lives.

“We have to give credit to Sunderland City Council for seeing potential in this scheme and a willingness to support local developers.”