On the market for offers in excess of £150,000 with Purple Bricks, this lovely upside down home not only offers the benefits of being stylish and modern, but is also on the market and available to be sold fully-furnished, so that tasteful interior décor could be completely yours.
An exquisite 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom detached Hylton Castle Estate property, this home occupies a prominent spot on Washington Road and is not only visually appealing but is also on the market chain free.
Recently modernised to the highest standards, it offers luxurious living in a prime location, close to amenities and transport links, with the ground floor featuring 2 spacious bedrooms, one of which features an en-suite shower room.
A well-appointed family bathroom adds to the comfort and style of the property, which continues upstairs, where you’ll find the open-plan lounge and kitchen area, which both provide contemporary living spaces with integrated appliances for both functionality and elegance.
The kitchen leads to a patio balcony, perfect for al fresco dining or enjoying sunny days, while externally the property includes a tranquil rear garden, ideal for entertaining or relaxing, and a driveway offering off-road parking for residents and guests.
Perfect for those seeking a stylish, move-in-ready property, this is an opportunity not to be missed, so take a look around...
