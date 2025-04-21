First shared ownership homeowners move into Sunderland's new Cricketers Hill development
Cricketers Hill has been created by Gentoo, working in partnership with housing regeneration specialist RE:GEN Group, on a former school site in Carley Hill.
The £24.8 million development, consisting of 115 homes including two, three and four-bedroom houses, two-bedroom bungalows and two-bedroom apartments, is fast progressing with residents moving into the first phase.
Cricketers Hill is part of Gentoo’s Affordable Development Programme, which is playing a part in addressing the housing crisis by delivering more than 700 high quality affordable homes to Sunderland by 2029.
The programme will deliver homes in a variety of tenures, including social rent, affordable rent, Shared Ownership and Rent to Buy.
Joanne Gordon, Homes and Development Director at Gentoo Group, said: “I’m delighted to reach another milestone in our Affordable Development Programme and welcome more customers to their new homes. We have now welcomed more than 340 customers to new homes across Sunderland and are committed to building even more, much needed affordable housing.”
Simon Watson, Operations Director at RE:GEN Group, said: “We're very proud to have partnered with Gentoo to bring this vibrant new community to life, and seeing the first residents’ step into their new Shared Ownership homes is fantastic.
“This development showcases our commitment to enhancing lives - not just by assisting Gentoo in providing more affordable housing to the region, but also by making homeownership achievable for many. We’re excited to see this community flourish in the years ahead."
Shared Ownership is a government-supported scheme which allows aspiring homeowners to buy an affordable share from 25% to 75% of a high quality, brand new home.
Home buyers pay for part of the home while renting the remaining share from Gentoo. This makes it an ideal opportunity for people who want to purchase a home but cannot yet afford to buy one on the open market.
Gentoo’s Shared Ownership homes all come with a two-year Aftercare Guarantee, energy efficient air source heating, solar panels and high-performance glazing, carpets fitted throughout with vinyl flooring in wet areas, shaker-style kitchen with integrated appliances, private parking and an electric car charging point.
