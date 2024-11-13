Cricketers Hill has been created by Gentoo, working in partnership with housing regeneration specialist RE:GEN Group, on a former school site in Carley Hill. Here’s a look around.
1. More than 100 new homes for the city
The development, built in partnership with RE:GEN Group, will have 115 new properties, including two-, three- and four-bedroom houses, two-bedroom bungalows and two-bedroom apartments. | Sunderland Echo
2. Sustainable homes
The homes at Cricketers Hill will have sustainable technology, including: air source heat pumps, smart meters, solar panels, full-fill cavity wall insulation and electrical vehicle charging points. | Sunderland Echo
3. The Finchale
The Finchale is one of the development's house models. They are three bedroom houses for up to five people. | Sunderland Echo
4. Getting ready for moving in day
The development is currently under construction, with the first properties available in Spring 2025. | Sunderland Echo
