See inside the new Cricketers Hill development in Carley Hill, Sunderland

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 13th Nov 2024, 09:41 GMT

The first of the show homes at a major new development of 115 homes is now ready to view.

Cricketers Hill has been created by Gentoo, working in partnership with housing regeneration specialist RE:GEN Group, on a former school site in Carley Hill. Here’s a look around.

The development, built in partnership with RE:GEN Group, will have 115 new properties, including two-, three- and four-bedroom houses, two-bedroom bungalows and two-bedroom apartments.

1. More than 100 new homes for the city

The homes at Cricketers Hill will have sustainable technology, including: air source heat pumps, smart meters, solar panels, full-fill cavity wall insulation and electrical vehicle charging points.

2. Sustainable homes

The Finchale is one of the development's house models. They are three bedroom houses for up to five people.

3. The Finchale

The development is currently under construction, with the first properties available in Spring 2025.

4. Getting ready for moving in day

