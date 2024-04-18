Dalton Park bargains up for grabs as Seaham Garden Village showhome opens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the region’s top shopping centre is serving up bargains for a new development on its doorstep.

Seaham Garden Village is a new community being created close to Durham’s heritage coastline - and just a stone’s throw from Dalton Park.

Miller Homes North East is building 375 homes at the site – and is set to unveil its show home at a special event on Saturday, April 27.

Now it has teamed up with Dalton Park to showcase some of their homewares products in a home setting as well as offering show home visitors the chance to snap up a range of bargains and be entered into a prize draw for a £200 gift voucher to spend at Dalton Park.

How some of the homes in Seaham Garden Village will look

The Waffle Co. will also be on site to tempt visitors with an assortment of sweet freshly prepared, Belgian-style waffles, thick milk shakes with assorted toppings and hot and cold drinks.

Seaham Garden Village is set to be a new flagship development for Miller Homes, with the new builds having a range of facilities on site including a primary school and a community hub.

At the same time it will be surrounded by landscaped areas and open spaces, creating a unique environment.

Visitors to the show home opening will not only be able to get a peak at what life will be like at Seaham Garden Village but can also pick up a leaflet with exclusive, discounted offers to use at Dalton Park that same day.

Lauren Angus, sales director for Miller Homes North East is delighted to be working with the shopping centre: “Dalton Park will be really well used by people who live at Seaham Garden Village and who will be lucky enough to have this fantastic shopping centre in really easy reach,” she said.

“It’s just one of the many benefits which come with living at this amazing development and we are thrilled to be using some of their houseware products in the showhouse and to give visitors to our open day access to some fantastic bargains.”

Richard Kaye, Centre Manager of Dalton Park, said: “We are so excited to welcome this new community to Dalton Park.

“The new Seaham Garden Village development is in a brilliant location within close proximity to our centre, so it seemed only fitting to partner with them to offer potential new residents the opportunity to enjoy our brilliant up to 70 per cent off discounts.”