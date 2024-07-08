Consultation opens on new 165-home rental development in Sunderland
Rental developer Placefirst has begun a Community Consultation on its plans for a 165-home neighbourhood at Farringdon Row.
The firm was appointed as Sunderland City Council’s Preferred Developer for the site last year.
The project is part of the council’s part of its Riverside Sunderland Masterplan, which aims to deliver 1,000 homes for a new community of 2,500 people.
Drop-in events will be held on Monday, July 8, between noon and 4pm at Sunderland City Hall and between 5pm and 7pm at The Ship Isis in Silksworth Row, just across from the development site.
The proposed scheme will deliver 165 homes, including 1-2 bedroom apartments and 2, 3 and 4 bedroom houses, featuring a mix of both private and communal gardens, designed for long-term rent.
Placefirst has worked closely with locally-based architects IDP and development consultants Identity Consult to develop plans to support the council’s ambition to increase and diversify the area’s housing offer.
Placefirst head of planning Alun Davies said: “Placefirst are delighted to be working with Sunderland City Council to develop the second new neighbourhood that forms part of Sunderland’s transformative Riverside Masterplan.
“At Placefirst, we ensure that our developments are people-focused – with every decision made with the specific needs and desires of local communities in mind.
“We look forward to welcoming the residents of Farringdon Row to join us on the 8th July to discuss and feedback on our plans for the site and look forward to continuing to work closely with the City Council to deliver homes for Sunderland.”
Peter McIntyre is the council’s executive director of city development: “Riverside Sunderland is a transforming and high-quality accommodation is at the heart of our plan to create a stunning new city centre destination – a world-class place to live, work and play.
“Placefirst have a track record of delivery and we’re pleased to see them moving forward with their plans for Farringdon Row, seeking to engage with the local community as they shape them.”
Anyone interested in finding out more and having a say on the plans can do so at the drop-in events, or via an online questionnaire and website where they can submit their thoughts via this link: bit.ly/FarringdonRow.
