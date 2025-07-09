Brits' top six BBQ icks revealed

BBQ buzzkills - a survey by Avant Homes has revealed Brits' secret BBQ icks

With BBQ season well underway, it’s not just sausages feeling the heat. Brits are increasingly frustrated by bugs, bland banter and badly chosen tunes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new survey of 2,000 Brits by housebuilder Avant Homes has revealed what’s secretly really grinding people’s gears when it comes to outdoor grilling parties.

Number 1: Major buzzkill

When asked what, other than burnt or undercooked food, their most secretly disliked things about BBQs are, nearly half (46 per cent) of Brits said too many flies and wasps at an outdoor gathering top their list of BBQ icks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These pesky gate crashers have officially earned the title of Britain’s most unwelcome BBQ guests, but it’s not just bugs that are causing the BBQ blues.

Number 2: Bore off!

Nearly a quarter (22 per cent) of people admitted that boring company can put a real dampner on the day, suggesting that the guest list is just as important as what’s on the grill.

Number 3: Hot grills, cold guests

While the flames may be roaring, one in five Brits (20 per cent) said a lack of outdoor heating when it gets cold is their main reason to get annoyed at a BBQ party.

Number 4: Thirsty work

A further one in five Brits said warm drinks were a major mood killer because no one wants a lukewarm cider, tepid rosé or room temperature soft drink in the sun.

Number 5. Bad beats

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One in six (16 per cent) said a poor choice in music was their top secretly held dislike – giving a clear sign that curating the perfect BBQ playlist isn’t just a nice thing to do, it’s a necessity.

Number 6: Pesky pets

Pets aren’t off the hook either. One in seven Brits (14 per cent) said fluffy friends begging for food are their top dislike suggesting BBQs might be better off as a pet free zone.

Interestingly, though, not everyone is so easily bothered. A chill 13 per cent said they don’t have any secret BBQ dislikes at all, proving some Brits are just happy to be there, bugs and all.

Top tips

Commenting on the findings, Avant Homes group marketing manager, Louise Lawrence Flynn, said: “BBQs are one of the joys of British summertime, but our survey shows that getting the setting right really matters. People want to feel comfortable, welcome and able to enjoy the moment without distractions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why we focus on creating homes with outdoor and indoor spaces that are both sociable and practical giving people the freedom to host however they like. Our survey provides useful tips on what to do, and what not to do, to make your BBQ party be remembered for all the right reasons.”

For more information on Avant Homes visit www.avanthomes.co.uk