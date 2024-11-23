Black Friday Sale: Looking for the very best in home office furniture? Then Flexispot is exactly what you need

If you’re looking for the very best in home office furniture, for comfort, style and more bang for your buck, then Flexispot is exactly what you need.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

And there is no better time to get your hands on what the retailer has to offer than now as there are some fantastic bargains to be had in the Black Friday Sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the items going for a song is the Flexispot E9 desk which currently has a £220 discount, and the BS14 ergonomic office chair which has had £170 sliced from its price.

Looking for the very best in home office furniture? Then Flexispot is exactly what you need.

I was lucky enough to try out the BS14.

I have been working from home for the past seven years and in that time I have been using the same old desk and secretary’s chair that came with me when our offices were closed.

It’s not until you try something new, and as ultra modern as the BS14, that you realise what you’ve been missing out on, and what a difference it can make to the comfort of your 9 to 5.

This desk has transformed my workday.

Looking for the very best in home office furniture? Then Flexispot is exactly what you need.

Among its many features – and yes a chair can have many features believe it or not – is the ability to quickly adjust its height. You can switch between sitting and standing when you need to move around and stretch during lengthy video calls or intense periods of work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is so much more to it than that, the chair aims to help you maintain an ergonomic, correct, and comfortable posture, in terms of adapting to the body's natural movements; offering sufficient support based on biomechanics; and relieving lower back, neck, and upper limb pain.

It comes in black and grey and is usually £499.99 but right now it’s on offer at a fabulous £329.99.

But don’t take my word for it, why not take a look for yourself what Flexispot has to offer? You’d better be quick though, the Black Friday Sale doesn’t last forever.