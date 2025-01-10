Avant Homes releases fully furnished four-bedroom showhome for sale at £18.6m 65-home West Rainton development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Avant Homes North East has released a fully furnished four-bedroom detached Monkbrook showhome for sale at its £18.6m, 65-home Allenson View development in West Rainton, County Durham.

The home - which features an exclusive interior design package, quality flooring and landscaped garden - is now available to purchase at £334,995. The price includes all contents and is sold as seen.

Located on Benbridge Bank, Allenson View comprises a mix of three-, four- and five-bedroom and features seven of Avant Homes’ house types.

The Monkbrook is a practically designed, energy efficient home, perfect for modern-day family living. On the ground floor, the hallway leads to a spacious living room with French doors opening onto the rear garden.

For sale - Avant Homes has released the fully furnished four-bedroom Monkbrook showhome for sale at Allenson View, West Rainton

To the other side of the hallway, there is an open-plan kitchen with integrated appliances and dining area, extending through doors into the rear garden. The downstairs is complete by large WC, a utility cupboard and two further storage cupboards.

Upstairs, the main bedroom benefits from en-suite shower room, whilst a family bathroom serves a further double bedroom and two generous single bedrooms. The landing also features an additional storage cupboard.

Avant Homes North East regional sales manager, Rebecca Darby, said: “It’s great to be able to offer prospective buyers the unique opportunity to buy a ready-to-move-in home at our popular Allenson View development.

“The Monkbrook has been designed for family living, providing outstanding flexible living and entertaining spaces, coupled with being energy efficient to reduce energy bills.

“West Rainton is a fantastic location to call home. The village offers great amenities and the rural countryside on your doorstep, as well as easy access to the wider County Durham and North East region.

“We do not anticipate our fully furnished showhome being available for long, so any interested buyers should come view the Monkbrook and speak to our sales team about making their next move a reality.”

For more information on the development, search ‘Avant Homes Allenson View.’