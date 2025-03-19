On the market for offers in excess of £775,000 with Hive Estates, this stunning 5-bed home sits on a breathtakingly stylish and modern gated community called The Square in Fulwell and is spread across three floors.
With a sumptuous design, just some of this grand family property’s features include an open-plan kitchen/living area, a cinema room with a balcony, and generously-sized bedrooms, each with en-suites.
Entering the home, you’ll find a ground floor complete with a large family living area with a modern fitted kitchen, complete with matte black cabinetry, quartz countertops, and high-end appliances.
French doors lead to an inviting garden with two seating areas, astroturf, and a hot tub—perfect for entertaining, while a handy utility room and internal garage access add more convenience to this flexible home.
Upstairs, the master bedroom boasts a spacious en-suite with a roll-top bath, walk-in shower, and dressing area with fitted wardrobes, while the first floor also features a cinema room with 12 reclining seats, and a study, while the second floor features four more bedrooms - two with en-suites - and a family bathroom.
Outside, there’s a generous 4-car driveway, additional bay parking, and access to a private meadow for residents, while the home’s plot on a quiet, secure location with easy access to transport links, shops, and restaurants, gives this home the ultimate combination of privacy and convenience.
Take a look around...
