47 pictures of grand & stylish 5 bed Sunderland family home located on exclusive Fulwell gated community

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 19th Mar 2025, 09:43 BST

Located in an exclusive gated community, this gorgeous property offers over 3,750 sq ft of luxury living space.

On the market for offers in excess of £775,000 with Hive Estates, this stunning 5-bed home sits on a breathtakingly stylish and modern gated community called The Square in Fulwell and is spread across three floors.

With a sumptuous design, just some of this grand family property’s features include an open-plan kitchen/living area, a cinema room with a balcony, and generously-sized bedrooms, each with en-suites.

Entering the home, you’ll find a ground floor complete with a large family living area with a modern fitted kitchen, complete with matte black cabinetry, quartz countertops, and high-end appliances.

French doors lead to an inviting garden with two seating areas, astroturf, and a hot tub—perfect for entertaining, while a handy utility room and internal garage access add more convenience to this flexible home.

Upstairs, the master bedroom boasts a spacious en-suite with a roll-top bath, walk-in shower, and dressing area with fitted wardrobes, while the first floor also features a cinema room with 12 reclining seats, and a study, while the second floor features four more bedrooms - two with en-suites - and a family bathroom.

Outside, there’s a generous 4-car driveway, additional bay parking, and access to a private meadow for residents, while the home’s plot on a quiet, secure location with easy access to transport links, shops, and restaurants, gives this home the ultimate combination of privacy and convenience.

Take a look around...

The Square (Credit: Hive Estates, Newcastle upon Tyne)

1. The Square (Credit: Hive Estates, Newcastle upon Tyne)

The Square (Credit: Hive Estates, Newcastle upon Tyne) | The Square (Credit: Hive Estates, Newcastle upon Tyne)

The Square (Credit: Hive Estates, Newcastle upon Tyne)

2. The Square (Credit: Hive Estates, Newcastle upon Tyne)

The Square (Credit: Hive Estates, Newcastle upon Tyne) | The Square (Credit: Hive Estates, Newcastle upon Tyne)

The Square (Credit: Hive Estates, Newcastle upon Tyne)

3. The Square (Credit: Hive Estates, Newcastle upon Tyne)

The Square (Credit: Hive Estates, Newcastle upon Tyne) | The Square (Credit: Hive Estates, Newcastle upon Tyne)

The Square (Credit: Hive Estates, Newcastle upon Tyne)

4. The Square (Credit: Hive Estates, Newcastle upon Tyne)

The Square (Credit: Hive Estates, Newcastle upon Tyne) | The Square (Credit: Hive Estates, Newcastle upon Tyne)

