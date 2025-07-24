Your chance to name the new music-inspired Vaux beer

Vaux is launching a new brew that’s aiming to hit the right note with beer lovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Roker-based brewery has teamed up with Music City to launch a brand-new 4% pale ale inspired by the city’s official status as a global Music City.

Vaux is launching a new beer in collaboration with Music City | Vaux

You’ll be able to sup the new pint at the Sunderland Craft Beer Festival, running from August 22- 24 at The Fire Station - but they need your help with a name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entries can be submitted via email to [email protected] using the subject line ‘Name The Beer’, and the winner, which will be chosen by the team, will receive a Sunderland Music City and Vaux goodie bag, plus an exclusive Vaux brewery tour.

Once launched, the beer will be available in keg and can format, making it possible for live music venues, bars and shops across the city and beyond to stock and pour this celebration of Sunderland’s musical identity.

As part of the partnership, Vaux will also support emerging local artists and DJs at the Sunderland Craft Beer Festival, with a Sunderland Music City-curated stage featuring standout new talent and established DJs from Sunderland.

“Building on our valued partnerships with the likes of Sunderland AFC, Sunderland Empire and the University of Sunderland, we’re proud to work with another legacy Sunderland brand in VAUX,” said Andrew Dipper, Marketing Director at Sunderland Music City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This collaboration brings our worlds together in a way that celebrates local culture, supports a great independent business, and champions our internationally-recognised music scene.”

Steven Smith, Managing Director of Vaux Brewery, said “We started Vaux to play our part in regenerating Sunderland and creating more pride in our home city – so our values align perfectly with the work the Sunderland Music City team is doing to celebrate and build our music community here in the city.

“Many of our beers are named after songs, and music is a massive part of our culture at Vaux, so we’re excited to see what names people come up with for the new line ahead of its launch at the Sunderland Craft Beer Festival” added Steven.

The Saturday lunchtime session of the beer festival is now sold out, but there's still some availability for Friday evening, Saturday evening and Sunday lunchtime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, there will be more than 100 beers on tap from a host of independent breweries, from crisp lager and juicy pale ales to hoppy IPAs, rich stouts, sour and a selection of rare barrel-aged brews.

As well as plenty of pints, the event will feature non-alcoholic options, street food, cocktails and more.

Tickets

Sunderland Craft Beer Festival takes place at The Parade Ground at The Fire Station from Friday, August 22 to Sunday, August 24.

Across the weekend there’s four sessions:

*August 22, from 6pm

*August 23, from 12pm - sold out

*August 23, from 6pm

*August 24, from 12pm

Tickets are priced £15 and give you entry into your selected session, a SCBF '25 exclusive tasting glass and a programme.

Tickets, for people aged 18 and over, are available at thefirestation.org