Win XL pizza pies and cocktails for you and your mates at new Sunderland restaurant

21 Social Pizzeria opened in April and specialises in Detroit-style deep pan pizzas and cocktails.

With its gallery walls for local artists, take one / leave one library and community events space, the new restaurant is also aiming to be a real social hub.

Named after its community ethos and its location on 21 St Thomas Street, the new venture has opened in the former 808 Bar & Kitchen which announced its closure at the end of February.

The trademark faux cherry blossom trees and foliage walls of 808 have been replaced with a new blue colour space and gallery walls displaying artworks of local artists which will rotate regularly.

21 Social is the brainchild of director Dan Slater and manager Olivia Shepherd who both previously worked at 808, but wanted to create a new restaurant for the city that also embraced local arts and culture.

As well as showcasing local art for sale, with all profits going to the artists, 21 Social will be hosting independent film nights, arts events such as pottery nights with Rosebud Ceramics and live music.

There’s also a take one book / leave one book library, free wifi and remote working spaces for students and other customers.

The site already had a huge 2.7tonne wood-fired pizza oven, that had to be lifted in by crane, which the team are now putting to good use with a dedicated pizza menu.

*21 Social is open Tuesday- Friday from 5pm and Saturday- Sunday from 12pm .

