Win XL pizza pies and cocktails for you and your mates at new Sunderland restaurant

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 14:40 BST
We’ve teamed up with one of the city’s great new restaurants to give away a prize that you and your mates can enjoy.

21 Social Pizzeria opened in April and specialises in Detroit-style deep pan pizzas and cocktails.

21 Social pizzeriaplaceholder image
21 Social pizzeria | Sunderland Echo

With its gallery walls for local artists, take one / leave one library and community events space, the new restaurant is also aiming to be a real social hub.

Named after its community ethos and its location on 21 St Thomas Street, the new venture has opened in the former 808 Bar & Kitchen which announced its closure at the end of February.

The trademark faux cherry blossom trees and foliage walls of 808 have been replaced with a new blue colour space and gallery walls displaying artworks of local artists which will rotate regularly.

21 Social is the brainchild of director Dan Slater and manager Olivia Shepherd who both previously worked at 808, but wanted to create a new restaurant for the city that also embraced local arts and culture.

As well as showcasing local art for sale, with all profits going to the artists, 21 Social will be hosting independent film nights, arts events such as pottery nights with Rosebud Ceramics and live music.

There’s also a take one book / leave one book library, free wifi and remote working spaces for students and other customers.

The site already had a huge 2.7tonne wood-fired pizza oven, that had to be lifted in by crane, which the team are now putting to good use with a dedicated pizza menu.

*21 Social is open Tuesday- Friday from 5pm and Saturday- Sunday from 12pm .

Win

The winner will receive 2 XL Detroit-style pizzas to shareplaceholder image
The winner will receive 2 XL Detroit-style pizzas to share | Submitted

To be in with a chance of winning two XL Detroit-style pizzas of your choice, as well as a round of cocktails of your choice for you and three friends answer this question: where is 21 Social?

A: 21 Jump Street

B: 21 St Thomas Street

C: 21 Fawcett Street

Email your answer, name and address to [email protected] by 9am on Friday, July 11.

The winner will be notified by email.

Usual National World competition rules apply.

