Win a meal for four at Sunderland's new RIO steakhouse restaurant

Fancy taking a bite out of Sunderland’s new RIO restaurant?

The hugely-popular steakhouse brand, which specialises in an unlimited meat and salad offering, will open its Sunderland branch to the public on Sunday, September 14.

RIO in Durham | Sunderland Echo

RIO steakhouse is one of the North East’s most successful hospitality brands, where it’s regularly top-rated at its branches in Newcastle and Cheshire, with the new Wearside site the eighth RIO in the chain.

Work is forging ahead on the refit of the former Halo site in Low Row, with a £500k transformation to turn it into RIO, known for its tropical-inspired interiors.

It will join The Vault Yard which opened in the former Baroque / Establishment site in Low Row this month following a £600k investment by Sunderland hospitality firm, Theatre Leisure Ltd.

And to celebrate the new arrival to the city’s thriving food and drink scene, we’ve teamed up with RIO to give away a table for one winner and three of their friends.

The winner has six months from September 14 to redeem their prize which entitles them and their three friends to a meal from RIO’s unlimited meat selection or a dish from the a la carte menu. No drinks are included in the prize.

WIN

To be in with a chance of winning a meal for you and three friends at the new RIO Sunderland, answer this question: on which city centre street is the new RIO situated?

Email your answer, along with your name and address, to [email protected] by 9am on Tuesday, September 2.

The winner will be notified via email.