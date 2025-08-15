Transforming the Low Row site, which has had a number of guises over the years including Baroque and Establishment, has been a real labour of love for owners Theatre Leisure Ltd, the Sunderland hospitality firm who also own nearby The Rabbit and Street Bar.
As they get ready to open the doors, here’s a first look around the £600,000 transformation.
1. Long history
The building's history in the city stretches back to the early 1900s when it opened as church hall, as well as going on to be used as a school room over the years. | Sunderland Echo
2. Al fresco drinks
The most has been made of the outside areas which have been cleared and revamped to include a terrace and beer garden with big screens. The pub also has full Sky Sports. | Sunderland Echo
3. Remembering the past
While the pub has had a major refit, the new owners have also incorporated old Baroque features including oak once used on the original Baroque bar repurposed in new snug areas as well as using old stained glass. When Baroque opened, it was the city's first £1m bar and its well-made features have stood the test of time. | Sunderland Echo
4. Sunderland family firm
Theatre Leisure is a Sunderland hospitality firm who now own a trio of bars in this area of town, employing 40 people. It's owned by Lee Robson and wife Lesley. Daughter Chloe Chalk is also part of the team and is general manager. | National World