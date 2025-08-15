The Vault Yard: First look, drinks prices and more as new pub opens in Sunderland city centre

It’s been one of the most anticipated new openings in the city centre - and The Vault Yard opens its doors from today, August 15, just in time for SAFC’s return to the Premier League.

Transforming the Low Row site, which has had a number of guises over the years including Baroque and Establishment, has been a real labour of love for owners Theatre Leisure Ltd, the Sunderland hospitality firm who also own nearby The Rabbit and Street Bar.

As they get ready to open the doors, here’s a first look around the £600,000 transformation.

The building's history in the city stretches back to the early 1900s when it opened as church hall, as well as going on to be used as a school room over the years.

1. Long history

The building's history in the city stretches back to the early 1900s when it opened as church hall, as well as going on to be used as a school room over the years.

The most has been made of the outside areas which have been cleared and revamped to include a terrace and beer garden with big screens. The pub also has full Sky Sports.

2. Al fresco drinks

The most has been made of the outside areas which have been cleared and revamped to include a terrace and beer garden with big screens. The pub also has full Sky Sports.

While the pub has had a major refit, the new owners have also incorporated old Baroque features including oak once used on the original Baroque bar repurposed in new snug areas as well as using old stained glass. When Baroque opened, it was the city's first £1m bar and its well-made features have stood the test of time.

3. Remembering the past

While the pub has had a major refit, the new owners have also incorporated old Baroque features including oak once used on the original Baroque bar repurposed in new snug areas as well as using old stained glass. When Baroque opened, it was the city's first £1m bar and its well-made features have stood the test of time.

Theatre Leisure is a Sunderland hospitality firm who now own a trio of bars in this area of town, employing 40 people. It's owned by Lee Robson and wife Lesley. Daughter Chloe Chalk is also part of the team and is general manager.

4. Sunderland family firm

Theatre Leisure is a Sunderland hospitality firm who now own a trio of bars in this area of town, employing 40 people. It's owned by Lee Robson and wife Lesley. Daughter Chloe Chalk is also part of the team and is general manager.

