Which restaurants across Sunderland are offering last minute dining deals this Mother's Day?

Mother’s Day is edging closer and closer, and if you’re still looking for a place to eat out this Sunday there are plenty of options across the city.

We take a look at some of the menus and deals on offer.

As one of the newest restaurants in the city and the newest residents of the Boars Head, Knowledge are offering a special Mother’s Day menu between 12:00pm and 6:00pm.

Tables are available to be booked by calling the restaurant or contacting the site on social media.

In the heart of the city centre, another new name on the restaurant scene is getting involved in the big day. Proven People on Burdon Road are offering a complimentary glass of Prosecco for all mams who turn up for food and drinks throughout the day for the pizzas, burgers and drinks the site offers.

For those who prefer a pub lunch, The Ivy House on Worcester Terrace are taking bookings for a special Mother’s Day Sunday lunch. The deal offers a two course lunch with a main course and dessert for just £14 in addition to a free gift for every mother in attendance.

Elsewhere, 808 Bar and Kitchen are offering 90 minute bottomless brunch slots in their Sunniside restaurant. Bookings remain open for the deal which sees customers able to select two tapas dishes and a side or any pizza in addition to the option of unlimited pornstar martinis, Prosecco or pink gin.

The Palm are also offering families the chance to spend their Mother's Day meal out the house and away from the city centre with a £15.95 deal.

Using their range of on-site restaurants, they are offering either a three course Sunday lunch at the Liberty Brown venue, an a la carte meal in the Wildernest site or afternoon tea at their Pineapple Cove Cafe. Tables are able to be booked online with all mothers able to dine for free after 5:00pm.

Those who would prefer to stay in to celebrate the day are also in luck thanks to a series of supermarkets offering afternoon tea hampers which can be bought throughout the city.

