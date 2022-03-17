Where can I donate to food banks? Every spot across Sunderland where food is accepted to help those who need support

The cost of living is still rising, and as conversations continue about the impact on food costs from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, more people in the UK may need to use food banks.

As of 2021, around 2.5 million people across the UK need food banks in order to eat, but what can be done to support these vital sites in and around Sunderland?

In addition to online links for those who are able to give financial support through online donations, there are a series of spots across Sunderland where people can leave food to be picked up by food banks.

How canI donate to food banks across Sunderland? (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Trussell Trust, the umbrella charity which assist with the running of food banks across the country, over 90% of the food distributed by foodbanks is donated by the public, so support for these sites is vital.

The foodbank warehouse can be found in units 7-9 of Drum Industrial Estate in Chester Le Street and it is open and accepting of donations betwee 9:30am and 2:00pm from Monday to Friday.

The local food bank office is also open each weekday and can be found at The Co-op Centre on Whitehouse Road. The site is open between 10:00am and 2:00pm from Monday to Friday.

A series of supermarkets across the area also have donation points available to shoppers at two Asda stores across the Sunderland region.

The company’s Grangetown and Seaham stores collect food for those in need, but only accept food which has been bought in those stores.

The same rule applies for the two partnered Morrisons stores, which can be found in Seaburn and Doxford Park.

Food can also be donated at any foodbank distribution point throughout the city.

A full list of what food types are needed across the city can be found online.

The food bank organisers ensure food can be donated and collected six days per week with the following sites open on perticular days:

Monday

Bethany City Church, Ashbrooke (4:00pm – 5:00pm)

St Thomas' Church, Pennywell (10:00am – 12:00pm)

St John’s Evangelical Church, Shiney Row (11:30am – 1:00pm)

Farringdon Youth & Community Centre, Farringdon (1:30pm – 3:00pm)

St Michael & All Angels, Washington (9:30am – 12:00pm)

Tuesday

Bethany City Church, Ashbrooke (4:00pm – 5:00pm)

ELIM Sunderland, Eden Vale (10:30am – 12:30pm)

The Forage Project, Barmston (10:00am – 11:30)

St Hild & St Helen Christian Fellow, Dawdon (10:00am – 12:00pm)

Wednesday

Bethany City Church, Ashbrooke (4:00pm – 5:00pm)

City Life Church, Millfield (1:00pm – 3:00pm)

St Michael & All Angels, Washington (9:30am – 12:00pm)

Thursday

Bethany City Church, Ashbrooke (4:00pm – 5:00pm)

ELIM Sunderland, Eden Vale (10:30am – 12:30pm)

St Thomas' Church, Pennywell (12:00pm – 2:00pm)

St John’s Evangelical Church, Shiney Row (11:30am – 1:00pm)

The Forage Project, Barmston (10:00am – 11:30)

Friday

City Life Church, Millfield (10:00am – 12:00pm)

Farringdon Youth & Community Centre, Farringdon (1:30pm – 3:00pm)

St Michael & All Angels, Washington (9:30am – 12:00pm)

Saturday

Holy Trinity Church, Murton (10:00am – 12:00pm)

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.