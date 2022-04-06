Where can children eat for free this Easter? All the restsaurants and supermarkets offering free meals for kids

Some top restaurants and supermarkets are offering free food for children this Easter school holiday.

The rise of the cost of living has meant families are having to stretch their money further than ever in 2022, and plenty of companies are looking to help out and ensure everyone can still enjoy a meal out.

The Easter break this year runs between April 11 and April 22.

These are some of the restaurants and companies offering free meals to children throughout the Easter break.

Marks and Spencers

The high street brand are offering a deal between April 4 and April 22 which sees one free children’s meal for any transaction over £5.

The meal includes a main, a side, a drink and a piece of fruit, with food options including a cheese sandwich, a ham and cheese toastie, or pizza.

Morrisons

Morrisons across the UK are offering a similar deal as part of their ongoing cafe deals. After 3:00pm every day kids are able to eat for free when an adult meal with a value of £4.50 or over is bought.

The supermarket which has nearly 500 stores across the UK is also re-introducing its ‘Feed the Family’ offer, which allows a group to order two adult mains, two kids’ mains and four drinks for just £10.

Table Table, Beefeater and Brewers Fayre

Two children can get a free breakfast with one paying adult throughout the Easter break from this combination of restaurants which can be found across the North East.

Asda

As another supermarket looking to help out this Easter, all Asda cafes are continuing their deal where kids can eat for free after 3:00pm on weekdays.

Bella Italia

The Italian chain has three branches across the North East and between April 1 – 24 children can eat for £1 with any adult main meal.

Hungry Horse

The pub chain which has various locations across the region is offering a free breakfast for children when they are accompanied by a paying adult.

The deal runs throughout the Easter break and is available between 9:00am and 12 noon every day.

Farmhouse Inns

Another pub chain, all sites across their range are offering £1 breakfasts for up to two children per paying adult.

This will run between April 4 and April 22.

