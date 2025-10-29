What's on the menu at the new Fretta by Ruhe in Sunderland city centre

October’s seen a number of new openings in Sunderland, including the new Fretta by Ruhe.

A sister site to the popular Ruhe in Roker Park, Fretta has opened as part of a revived block of buildings on the corner of Mary Street and Stockton Road in the city centre.

Like its sister site, Fretta has a firm focus on quality brunches for sit-in, as well as coffees - using Sunderland-based RESINN - and matcha, but it also offers a range of salad boxes, breakfast wraps, oat bowls and more for people on the move.

Indeed, the name Fretta is after the Italian word for hurry, and is inspired by the convenient express element of the business.

It even has its own canning machine, which owner Jo Woods believes is the first in the city, so people can have their iced drinks canned to go.

*Fretta by Ruhe, which is dog-friendly, is open Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm, Saturday from 9am to 4pm, with Sunday opening hours coming soon.

Menus change with specials and more, but here’s a sample of some of the options

An Acai bowl from Fretta by Ruhe | Sunderland Echo

*Avocado toast, various toppings available - from £7

*Eggs Benedict - £10

*Luxury BLT - £10

*The Ruhe Hash - £10

*Whipped basil ricotta - £10.50

*Acai bowls - from £7.50

*Deli fridges stocked with salads, sandwiches and oat pots

Kids Menu

Choose a drink, main and dessert for £7. Under 12s only.

Drink - fruit shoot, babycinno, hot chocolate, milk

Main - dippy eggs and soldiers, granola, sandwich or wrap

Dessert - mini cookies, banana, mini fruit salad

Drinks

The coffee shop has its own canning machine | Sunderland Echo

Coffees - various options available priced from £2.90 for an Americano.

Teas - £2.80

Chai - £3.30

Hot chocolate - £3.30

Iced coffees and matcha - from £3.60