Wear’s here - and it’s brought new life to a well-known spot on Vine Place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city centre’s newest coffee hotspot has opened its doors after transforming the former Aphrodite site.

Wear has opened in Vine Place | Sunderland Echo

But it’s brewing up more than coffees and cakes, with half the unit selling a mix of designer vintage clothing as well as a selection of new items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the upstairs rooms will be turned into the office and workshop space for AutismAble, a specialist service and wellbeing centre for neurodivergent people across the region.

The building was purchased by AutismAble after Sarah Farrell-Forster, CEO of AutismAble and SeaChange, saw its potential to bring a multi-purpose offering to the city.

The new WEAR and Sea Change shop in the former Aphrodite Clothing unit on Vine Place, Sunderland with owner Sarah Farrell-Forster. | Sunderland Echo

Sarah already oversees SeaChange in South Shields and the Winter Gardens and the coffee shop side of the business is a sister site to the other SeaChanges, serving coffees, teas, matcha, cakes and sandwiches, the latter of which are made at the large Winter Gardens kitchen.

As with the other SeaChange sites, Wear gives hospitality jobs and experience to people who are neurodivergent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the Wear offering, a new bar has been created by local joiner Adams Bespoke, which serves bottled craft beers and cocktails, as well as new facilities including a disabled toilet to make the space accessible to all.

The retail side, meanwhile, stocks brands such as Stone Island, Burberry, Dior and more as well as retro sports clothing, accessories and new items.

The coffee shop side of Wear | Sunderland Echo

Co-managers Daniel Price and Harrison Farrell-Forster have spent the past few months curating the clothing, with some really unique pieces on offer.

“We had a launch party two weeks but actually opened officially last Thursday,” explained Sarah. “It’s still early days but the response so far has been great - people say they love the buzz of the place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What we’ve also noticed is a real mix of ages coming in, which we’re really pleased about, we want Wear to be for everyone.”

The name of the shop is pronounced like ‘wear’ clothing, but is also, obviously, a heteronym of the city’s river.

The retail side of Wear will also soon be launching a website.

“People have said it’s great to see an independent shop opening in the city centre,” added Sarah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wear is also equipped with decks and will be hosting DJ nights, as well as other live music events.

The next event takes place on Saturday, November 1 and is called The Day After Halloween Basement Party.

It features sets from Kites - (Olly Roberts & Lee Forster)Ryan Cumiskey - (Ward 10), Spence (Blossom), Nick Wraith and Gav Caine (101 Records). Tickets available here.

*Wear, Vine Place, is open Wednesday to Saturday from 9am to 6pm and 11am to 4pm on Sundays, with later hours for events.