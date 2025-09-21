What's on the menu at Sunderland's new Korean restaurant?

Sunderland welcomed its first Korean restaurant this week - finally.

There’s been an explosion of K-Culture in recent years, from K-Pop to K-Dramas and now the city has its own K-Cuisine.

The Korean Spoon opened this week | Sunderland Echo

Brought to the city by the same owners as Bar Shu Impression in Fawcett Street, which has built up a firm following amongst Asian students in the past eight years, The Korean Spoon has opened next door.

But while Bar Shu is dedicated to Chinese food, The Korean Spoon is all about the colourful dishes of Korea, which is about so much more than just kimchi.

Here’s a look at just some of the dishes on the menu - more available in the restaurant - to give you a taster of what to expect. You can also order for take out.

Starters / Korean bites

Corn dogs are a classic in Korea | Sunderland Echo

Options include:

Cheese corn dog - £5.50

Fried tofu with kimchi - £6.95

Mandu (Korean dumplings) - from £5.50

Kimchi pancake - £5.95

Spring onion pancake - £6.75

Bibimbap - a classic Korean rice bowl dish

A range of different versions available, from katsu curry chicken to melted cheese - from £9.50

Gimbap - the Korean version of sushi

Again, a range of different fillings available, including tofu with kimchi, crab stick, avocado and Korean BBQ chicken. All priced £8.95.

Soups

A range available from sweet corn to soups with a kick. Priced from £4.50.

Soup noodles

Options include Korean bulgogi cream pasta, hot chicken and beef noodle. Priced from £9.95.

Fried noodles

You can choose from udon noodles or flat rice noodles in varieties such as kimchi & tofu, mixed veg and chicken. Prices from £9.95.

Hot sizzling dishes

There’s a range of sizzling dishes available, including cheese dakgalbi, squid & pork belly, Korean pork belly, spicy chicken, honey chicken and hot marinated beef. Priced from £11.95.