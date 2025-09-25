What's on the menu at Sunderland's new breakfast spot Mine at Sheepfolds Stables?

It’s the latest addition to join the fold at Sheepfolds Stables - and Mine is helping fill the gap for breakfasts at the site.

Specialising in serving traditional English breakfasts seven days a week, Mine makes the most of the Back of the Pit bar to the right of the courtyard.

A full English at Mine, Sheepfolds Stables | Submitted

The cafe-style breakfast spot is a joint venture between Sheepfolds Stables and Ryan McVay, owner of The Calabash Tree, which also operates at the site.

Named after Wearmouth Colliery which once stood on the neighbouring Stadium of Light site, Mine came about after Ryan and the team identified a gap at the site for breakfasts.

Open from 9:30am – 3pm seven days a week, you can enjoy breakfast dishes and baps to sit in or go, with the unit operating with its usual bar offering after that.

Rick Marsden, of Sheepfolds Stables, said: “This is another step forward for Sheepfolds Stables and one where we have listened to customers’ feedback and identified what people are looking for (and when).

“We are constantly developing Sheepfolds Stables to become the very best hospitality venue not just on Wearside but regionally too, and MINE, our newest venture opened in conjunction with Ryan, will enable us to do just that.”

The new addition to Sheepfolds makes the most of the Back of the Pit bar with a daytime offering | Sunderland Echo

Ryan McVay added: “MINE fully complements all the other businesses here and offers customers the very best traditional breakfasts every day from 9:30am onwards.

“Whether people are coming down for a bacon sandwich or we’re supplying local businesses with breakfast or lunch, the classics are all on the menu so we’re excited to be open.”

Here’s a look at the menu

(subject to change and new options will be added going forward)

One of the breakfast sarnies | Submitted

Sarnies

Bacon - £5

Sausage pattie (vegetarian available) - £5

Fried egg - £5

Breakfasts

Full English (bacon, sausage pattie, hash brown, beans, black pudding, fried egg & toast) - £15

Set 1 - bacon, beans, fried egg and toast - £9

Set 2 - sausage pattie, beans, fried eggs and toast (vegetarian option available) - £9

Set 3 - bubble & squeak, fried eggs and brown sauce - £10

Tomato soup and cheese toasties - £8

Beef burger and chips - £10

Chicken burger and chips - £10

Kids

Chicken nuggets, chips and beans - £9.99

Sausage, chips and beans - £9.99