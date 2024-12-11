One of the city’s newest restaurants is serving up one of the best views of Sunderland’s ever-changing skyline.

Ember’s new terrace overlooking the River Wear, with general manager Denis Stefani. | Sunderland Echo

Ember opened its doors in August as part of the £4m Sheepfolds Stables development, which has given new life to once-forgotten working stables at the far end of Sheepfolds Industrial Estate.

Over the months, Ember’s built up a following for its seasonal menus, featuring steaks, grill dishes, small plates and more, and it’s already one of the top-rated restaurants in the city according to Google reviews.

Now, the team, headed up by chef Tam Hassan and business partner Denis Stefani, has unveiled an extension to the site.

The new footbridge opens next summer, directly linking Sheepfolds with the south side of Riverside | Sunderland Echo

A new, enclosed terrace area, which has bifolds which can be opened in summer months, has been built onto the side of the existing Victorian building.

Not only does it increase the covers at the site by 36, it also provides diners with one of the best views of the developments taking place along the banks of the River Wear.

They include the new footbridge, due to open next summer, which will link Sheepfolds with Keel Square, the new Eye Hospital, Maker & Faber offices and the early stages of the new housing on the south side of the Wear.

Houmous from the small plates section | Sunderland Echo

Denis, general manager at Ember, said: “It had always been part of the plan to have a terrace here. We were going to wait for a bit, but with the restaurant getting busy we decided we were ready for it now.

“The team at BDN (owners of the site) worked so hard and managed to build it in a week. Our customers have been surprised when they’ve seen it, because it’s so warm and is bigger than they thought it would be.

“It’s a flexible space and means people can hire it for parties - and the sunsets in this room are incredible.”

The space is also available for private hire | Sunderland Echo

Ember opened its doors alongside the other Sheepfolds Stables businesses including Vito’s Osteria, The Calabash Tree and I Scream for Pizza restaurants, as well as bars and cabins including Deep North and Mother Mercy.

In the new year, they will be joined by Si King’s PROPA, which will be serving home comfort food, like panackelty, for takeaway at the site.

Denis said: “Our expectations were high, but we didn’t expect to be this busy, with our busiest days being Thursdays to Sundays - Sunday lunches are very popular. We can’t thank our guests enough for their support this year. We’ve had a really warm welcome and the positive feedback has made the hard work worth it.

“It’s been really exciting to open Ember and be part of all the developments taking place in the city. We always had the vision to make a creative space where our staff could enjoy working, as well as a venue for our guests to enjoy themselves and celebrate their special events.

“More and more restaurants are opening up and that’s fantastic to see - it benefits everybody.”

Ember is currently running its festive December menu and will be hosting a special six-course menu on New Year’s Eve. There’s one sitting from 7pm, meaning guests can stay for midnight. Priced £105 per person, it also includes a magician, DJ and entertainment.

Economy boost

Food & drink has proved a key player in the city's retail economy | Sunderland Echo

There’s been a wave of food and drink businesses opening in the city recently - helping to make hospitality the biggest contributor to the retail economy, according to new figures.

The positive impact that the café, bar and restaurant scene is making – accounting for more than 33 per cent of retail sales – was unveiled at a recent event where representatives from city businesses were told about the impact regeneration was having on Sunderland.

Organised by Sunderland BID, the Sunderland Reimagined – The Impact of Regeneration - event was attended by around 50 different businesses, who heard from a range of speakers.

Among those was Adam Rabinowitz from retail data company, Beauclair, who highlighted the changing face of spend in the city.

Following hot on the heels of the contribution made to the local economy by food and drink, was fashion, followed by health and beauty.

“These three sectors alone are responsible for more than 75 per cent of sales made in Sunderland,” he said. “Food and drink is one the most resilient sectors and has grown considerably in the past two years.”