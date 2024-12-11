Here’s the top 10 restaurants in the city, according to Google reviews, with those achieving a rating of 4.8 or more listed. Note this is the restaurant list and doesn’t include takeaway, cafe and pub ratings.
1. Wild Fire, Deptford, 5.0
People certainly seem to go wild for Wild Fire which has a rating of 5.0. It recently moved to its first stand alone premises in Deptford. One visitor said: "Unbelievable food! The pizza is just so tasty—seriously, if you take anything from this review, it's that the pizza is amazing. Great drinks, cosy atmosphere, and did I mention the pizza? Definitely a must-try if you're into your pizza!"
2. Thai Thai Kitchen, Pallion, 5.0
The smallest of the sit in restaurants on the list, with only a few tables, but a bigger takeaway operation, is Thai Thai Kitchen. The noodle bar in Neville Street has the top Google rating of 5 from more than 30 reviews. One reads: "Chanced upon a HIDDEN gem of a Thai food restaurant! It was so good, I returned for dinner 2 nights in a row."

3. My Bombay Bistro, Tavistock Place, 5.0
It only opened its doors in the city this autumn after transforming the former Chilli Mangoes site in Tavistock Place, but My Bombay Bistro is already riding high with a 5 Google rating from 20 reviews. One said: "First time eating here and it was really good. Service was great with friendly staff and very attentive, food full of flavour and big portions. Will be going again."
4. Ember, Sheepfolds Stables, 4.9
Another new kid on the block that's flying high in the ratings is Ember with a score of 4.9 from 80 reviews already. "Third time visiting already and still as impressed as the first time. Food is amazing and the venue is beautiful. Staff are very friendly and welcoming. Wonderful addition to Sunderland, my new go to recommendation for anyone looking for somewhere nice to eat. Already can't wait to try what next month's menu has on offer!" said one diner.
