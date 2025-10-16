There’s a real melting pot of flavours on offer at the city centre’s newest shop.

Spanning two units in the architecturally-significant Corder and Sydenham Houses in Fawcett Street, Sunbucks is a big new addition to the city’s retail scene.

Inside the new Sunbucks Asian store and cafe serving bubble tea and popular noodle dishes on Fawcett Street with owners Jinny Zhao and Jason Shang with manager Jay Lu (middle). | Sunderland Echo

It specialises in food and drink products to shop from countries including China, Taiwan, Japan and Korea, from mochi to kimchi, but it also has a sit-in section where customers can enjoy authentic bubble teas, milkshakes, fruit juices and ramyeon.

You can pick up ramyeon from the shelves and staff will add hot water for you, as is common in many convenience stores in the Far East.

The new addition has taken over two units in Fawcett Street | Sunderland Echo

Sunbucks and neighbouring unit Tea², which is the cafe side of the business, have transformed units beneath the Grade II-listed Corder and Sydenham Houses, which date back to 1891, designed by Frank Caws, the same architect as the nearby Elephant Tearooms.

The units had formerly housed businesses including Furniture Express, but have been empty for some time.

Businessman Jason Shang already owns DF Asian Foodstore, also in Fawcett Street, and with the demand for authentic Asian food increasing in the city, he’s opened the sister business to bring even greater choice to the city.

You can buy packaged noodles or have water added to enjoy in store | Sunderland Echo

“I opened DF Asian Foodstore in 2010. Back then, it was mostly Asian students who shopped there, but as the years have gone on more and more local people shop there, too.

“I’m limited with the space there, so I wanted a bigger space to stock even more products.”

The shop also sells fresh fruit and vegetables | Sunderland Echo

With the supermarket side of the business, the businessman is hoping to appeal to the increasing city centre population, which the council is aiming to double with developments such as West Park Quarter and Vaux Housing.

“There’s a lot of students living in the city centre, but also all the new housing being built and they need somewhere to shop,” added Jason.

It's one in a number of new additions to Fawcett Street | Sunderland Echo

“It’s great to see so much investment in the city centre at the moment and more people living in the city centre which drives business.”

There’s been a wave of new additions in Fawcett Street recently, with The Korean Spoon opening its doors as the city’s first dedicated Korean restaurant.

Next door, work is ongoing to turn the former Sweet Home Alabama unit into art gallery 24 North East and, the former Haversham’s Café building will soon open as Art Cafe.

Chicken chain Pepe’s Piri Piri are also planning to move in the corner unit on Fawcett Street and High Street West after shop fronts have been restored to give them a heritage aesthetic more in keeping with the area.