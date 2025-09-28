It’s one in a number of developments around this area of the city. Here’s some of the other additions we can look forward to:
1. George Clarke's plans, High Street West
Washington-born TV architect George Clarke has submitted a planning application to convert 176 High Street West, next door to Sonny’s and Pop Recs, into George Clarke’s Home of Books, a cultural bookshop, cafe and flexible event space described as a ‘community living room’. Meanwhile, the upper floors are set to be transformed into an apartment that will be used by the presenter and his family, as well as being marketed as boutique accommodation for short stays when he isn’t in town. | Submitted
2. 'Nile + Villiers', Sunniside
Work is well underway on a new housing development set to bring new life to one of Sunderland’s oldest areas. Planning permission was granted for the ‘Nile + Villiers’ housing development in Sunniside last October.
It will see the creation of 75 homes and 575 sqm of commercial space at a site bound by High Street West, Villiers Street, Coronation Street and Nile Street as part of wider plans to improve Sunniside.
It's due for completion in 2026. | Sunderland Echo
3. 24 North East, Fawcett Street
Sunderland artists Ken Devine, Graham Bowes and Darren Timby along with other artists are transforming a unit on Fawcett Street into a gallery called 24 North East. As well as being a gallery space, the new addition will also sell original artworks, with the artists paying zero commission on anything they sell. It opens on November 20 this year. | Sunderland Echo
4. Sunniside Social
In May this year, Sunderland City Council unveiled its £1.9m Sunniside Leisure Hub plans. It features major improvements to the Sunniside Leisure buildings, which currently house Nando’s and in the past have housed businesses including Frankie & Benny’s and Infinity Pizza. A new brand, Sunniside Social, would also be adopted as the Council seeks to implement a series of ‘longer-term improvements to upgrade the commercial offer and rejuvenate the footfall and vibrancy of the area.’ And it’s already been announced that My Delhi will relocate to the former Frankie & Benny’s site as part of the project. | Sunderland City Council / Building Design Northern