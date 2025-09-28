4 . Sunniside Social

In May this year, Sunderland City Council unveiled its £1.9m Sunniside Leisure Hub plans. It features major improvements to the Sunniside Leisure buildings, which currently house Nando’s and in the past have housed businesses including Frankie & Benny’s and Infinity Pizza. A new brand, Sunniside Social, would also be adopted as the Council seeks to implement a series of ‘longer-term improvements to upgrade the commercial offer and rejuvenate the footfall and vibrancy of the area.’ And it’s already been announced that My Delhi will relocate to the former Frankie & Benny’s site as part of the project. | Sunderland City Council / Building Design Northern