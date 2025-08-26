“People seem really happy they don’t have to travel further afield for top scran,” say the North team as they celebrate being the first Sunderland restaurant to make it into the Good Food Guide’s Top 100 Local Restaurants List.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proving it’s far from grim up North, the Seaburn gem was one of only four restaurants in the North East to make the national list after being visited anonymously by guide inspectors.

North opened in Seaburn in December 2022 | Sunderland Echo

Sunderland’s food scene has undoubtedly improved in recent years, with a diverse range of new bars, cafes and restaurants opening their doors in the city, many of which are independently owned by local business people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Testament to that improvement is that two Sunderland restaurants recently made it into the Good Food Guide: North in Seaburn and Ember in Sheepfolds Stables.

Read More I see Sunderland like the new Manchester says Ember Chef Patron as it celebrates Good Food Guide success

They’re believed to be the only Sunderland restaurants to have ever made the guide, with North then going on to make the guide’s top 100 Local Restaurants List.

They made the list after being nominated by customers and then impressing the Good Food Guide inspectors’ palates with their range of inventive small plates, a mix of seafood and non-seafood items.

There’s a small team at the restaurant tucked, away at the far end of Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the kitchen, there’s head chef Lee Bennett at the helm, joined in the open kitchen by chef de partie Jordan Brownlee, sous chef Sophie Gray and Niall Bowler.

Head chef Lee Bennett and sous chef Sophie Gray. | Sunderland Echo

Lee from Washington has been at the restaurant for the past two-and-a-half years and says it’s great to work in a kitchen with one of the best views in the city.

“It’s such a beautiful spot,” he said. “And the owners are very supportive and I think when customers come in they realise just how special it is. It’s the best view I’ve ever had and if I ever I get sad all I have to do is look out of the window.

“Most people seem really happy to have something local for them, rather than have to travel further afield for top scran.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North specialises in seasonal small plates, with seafood and non seafood options | Sunderland Echo

Neil Bassett opened North with business partner Ben Wall in December 2022 after transforming the old shelter at the far end of Seaburn prom.

On North gaining such high profile national recognition in its first three years of business, Neil said: “The kitchen team are amazing and have a real attention to detail, you can see that in how clean they keep the kitchen.

“We had a random inspection recently and got five stars - and I wouldn’t expect anything less.”

One of the dishes from the current menu | Sunderland Echo

Speaking about the reaction to featuring in the top 100 local list, he said: “It’s been incredible, we’ve had people travelling from places as far afield as Nottingham, York and Carlisle, all because of the Good Food Guide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’ve come for the food and didn’t realise how great the location, they can’t believe this setting is in Sunderland.

“Before ourselves and Ember, we can’t think of any restaurants in Sunderland who’ve been listed in the Good Food Guide and we believe we’re the first one in the top 100 local list.”

Neil said it’s a great time to be in Sunderland.

“Everything is on the up,” said the city businessman. “Gaining Music City status, the club being back in the Premier League, all the developments. It’s great to be able to contribute to such a wave of positivity.”

*North serves brunch from 10.30am and the evening menu from 4pm Wednesdays to Sundays. There’s a Wednesday and Thursday special offer running for the rest of August where you can have three small plates from the Good Food Guide recommended menu for £22.50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*North will also be taking part in the forthcoming Sunderland Restaurant Week, from September 6-14, 2025.

What the Good Food Guide inspectors had to say

Inside North in Seaburn | Sunderland Echo

In the North listing, inspectors say: “Two miles north of Sunderland town centre is the little resort of Seaburn with a beautiful stretch of sandy beach and low-key amusements. On the lower promenade overlooking Whitburn Bay sits a former Grade II-listed 'bay shelter', right on the shore – now a charming seafood restaurant.

“‘Small plates by night, brunch by day’ is the strapline of local restaurateurs Ben Wall and Neil Bassett, and what could be nicer than comfortably enjoying a selection of their 20 or more small plates, with a cocktail or a glass of chilled Picpoul while joggers, dog walkers, surfers and wild swimmers take their exercise just yards away on Seaburn’s sands.”