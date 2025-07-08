“I see Sunderland like the new Manchester,” says the Chef Patron at Ember as the Sunderland restaurant raises a glass to making it into the Good Food Guide.

Denis Stefani, general manager at Ember, with the kitchen team | Sunderland Echo

Less than a year after it opened its doors in the £4m Sheepfolds Stables development, Ember has been recognised amongst the best in the country after earning the praise of inspectors from the prestigious Good Food Guide.

It’s one of just two Sunderland restaurants to make it into this year’s Guide, alongside North in Seaburn - cementing how the city’s culinary scene is improving year on year.

And it isn’t just the inspectors’ palates the restaurants have impressed: both are also vying to be named in the Good Food Guide’s 100 Best Local Restaurants list, which is published this month and voted for by diners.

Ember is one of the quality restaurants at Sheepfolds Stables | Sunderland Echo

Ember was brought to the city by chef Tam and business partner Denis Stefani, who runs the front of house side of the business.

Both saw the potential in Sunderland and, impressed with the wave of investment taking place, felt passionate about bringing something completely different to the area and helping to stamp the city on the hospitality map.

Tam comes from great culinary stock, with his family running a restaurant in London for 40 years.

Inspired by his dad’s skills in the kitchen, Tam won Gordon Ramsay’s F Word when he was just 18, going on to work in the celebrity chef’s Claridge’s restaurant under Mark Sargeant - but it was Sunderland where he chose to open his own restaurant after falling in love with the sympathetic restoration of Sheepfolds Stables.

This month's menu, July, focuses on the colourful flavours of Malaga | Sunderland Echo

“I see Sunderland, 10 years from now, like the Manchester vibe,” said Tam. “Where you have so many different independents putting their own stamp on the city. And Sunderland is the perfect city to do that in, because of the personality we have as Mackems and how people are willing to embrace different foods and different styles.

“Also because of the hard-working nature of the people. We’re a working class city and you have the younger generation who are super eager to work in this field, which has been great to be a part of.”

One of Ember’s USPs is focusing on a different country or city for its menu, which changes monthly, a unique take on dining which has helped make it one of the top-rated restaurants in the city.

Octopus and warm potato salad with saffron aioli from the Ember x Malaga menu | Sunderland Echo

So far, the team has taken diners’ tastebuds to Paris, Mexico, Istanbul and more, with this month’s menu focusing on the colourful flavours and dishes of Malaga.

It means throughout July you can look forward to dishes such as paella, basque chicken leg, chargrilled sea bream, tortilla, Iberico ham, gambas pil pil, octopus and more.

Speaking about making it into the Good Food Guide, Tam said: “We’re super super thrilled. It just goes to show the hard work and dedication of the team over the last year and also the support of Sunderland who have really got behind us in our first year.”

Ember will soon be better connected to the city centre when Keel Crossing opens | Sunderland Echo

The team aren’t resting on their laurels after making it into the Guide, with ambitions to be the first restaurant in the city to gain a Bib Gourmand, which is awarded by the Michelin Guide to restaurants that offer quality food at a fair price.

Ember isn’t the only restaurant in the Sheepfolds Stables development to gain national recognition.

Stablemate, The Calabash Tree, is currently in the running to be named Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year and is the only restaurant in the city to make the shortlist.